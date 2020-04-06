Re-entry in the medical register will allow Varadkar to “take the temperature of the health services”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said his decision to join the medical registry would allow him to “take the temperature of the health services” and understand the challenges the HSE is facing because of Covid-19.

Varadkar also noted that travelers to Ireland can be screened to make sure they are within 14 days of quarantine.

Varadkar joined the medical register last month and said he gave one session a week, or half a day, at a telephone clinic.

“It is in a way a gesture of support for all the people who work in our health services and all the people beyond our health services who contribute to the fight against the urgency of lust”, a- he declared.

“Also from a personal point of view, it gives me the opportunity to simply take the temperature of our health service, speak at least once a week to 10 or 20 people who work in our health service and get myself the temperature of how things are going. go and what challenges they face.

“I will not be reporting to you on a regular basis, there will be no photo ops, it will just be something I will do quietly once a week for the duration of the emergency.”

Varadkar was also questioned about the government’s plans to impose tougher restrictions on arriving travelers to avoid a potential new wave of cases.

He said the new measures could involve “essentially verifying” those who are asked to quarantine.

The number of incoming trips to Ireland is around 5% of what it was a month ago.

“The question is how to minimize the risk of the 5% that occurs, that is to say mainly our own citizens returning home. We want them to be able to go home, and that will largely be a matter of ensuring that they observe the 14-day quarantine and that we can also contact Trace if necessary and on which we are still working. “

He said there are “regulations on the table ready to sign if we are to introduce the type of enforcement powers that exist in other countries.”

However, Varadkar said he did not want to be in a situation where “we criminalize people for walking two kilometers from their home without adequate excuse”.

“The last thing I want is for people to come after this emergency with fines and prison terms and criminal convictions.”

The Labor Party called on the government on Monday to outline its plans to provide child care for frontline workers.

Varadkar said that while the government is ready to “press the button” on this, the national public health emergency team has not yet given the green light.

“I know it takes a long time, it takes a lot longer than we would like, I understand the frustration of people about it. But this is now being considered by the national public health emergency team because, as always, public health must be the primary concern. And while we are ready to press the button to provide child care for essential workers, we need the authorization of the public health team. It is certainly not a question of money, it is there. It’s not a problem of staff availability, they said they would. It is now a matter of public health authorization and we do not yet have it completely. “

Mr. Varadkar was visiting Joint Task Force Defense Forces at McKee Barracks in Dublin.

“The military will continue to play a central and crucial role in responding to this emergency. And I think that in times of emergency and in times of crisis, people turn to the state, they turn to the public service, and they turn to their defense forces for leadership and action. And that is exactly what we are seeing here, ”he said.

On the issue of government formation, the Taoiseach said the Fine Gael is ready to accept a policy framework document with Fianna Fail this week. He said he hoped to approach other parties after that. Varadkar also said he was not planning a second general election this year.

“We don’t think we should try to intimidate government parties. You know that it is a democracy and there should not be forced marriages in a democracy, only the parties who want to serve together who want to work together, who have the mandate to work together should work together. “