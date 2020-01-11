Re-launching Noah Hawley’s Star Trek will be a new cast

Loading...

Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley was pulled from Paramount to restart the Star Trek franchise. Initially, the Trek project was described as a sequel, but from its sound, it is more than a restart. New characters and everything, according to Hawley. For the hard-working fans of the charismatic cast J.J. Abrams assembled for his wonderful reboot, unfortunate news.

A new show

The reboot may not be such a big surprise, since the latest sequel, Star Trek Beyond, lost Paramount $ 50 million, despite being one of the most exciting theatrical films of recent years. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hawley said he was not writing and directing Star Trek 4:

“Calling it Star Trek 4 is kind of a bad point. I have my own take on the franchise as a fun fan.”

When asked if any of the recent cast would return, Hawley replied:

“It’s early days. I don’t know. But new characters often include new cast.”

But he knows he’s writing new characters, so it’s safe to assume this is a completely new cast, unless Paramount has a change of heart or stars Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth return to the negotiating table. They would star in Star Trek 4, but dropped out after Paramount and could not come to an agreement on their earnings.

Recent comments by Simon Pegg

Actor and Star Trek Beyond co-author Simon Pegg can always be counted on to provide the latest news on all things Trek. Less than a month before and immediately after Hawley’s confirmation to write or direct the next Star Trek movie, Pegg suggested that Abrams’ cast could not return to Hawley’s film:

No, I don’t know anything about it. Noah Hawley has been hired to write something about Star Trek, which is very exciting. He is a brilliant writer and always creates interesting things. Whether we participate in it or not, I don’t know. I do not think so. I don’t think Noah’s thing is necessarily Star Trek 4. I’m talking from my ass, as usual. But we’ll see what happens.

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek

Tarantino has downgraded the probability of directing an R-rated Star Trek movie to recent interviews, but let’s be honest, that’s what Star Trek movie audiences want to see. Clearly, Paramount is still weighing its franchise choices because, according to Pegg, Tarantino’s idea is still in the mix:

As far as I know, Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek idea is still pretty good in the mix. This is for him [him] about what he wants to do next, you know. They’ve talked about various spinoffs possibly. We’ll see. I’m always happy to go back to this universe. I think it would be sweet for us to do something else after losing Yelchin, just because we were very family. And he will miss us more than we normally would, because he will be evident in his absence. But we’ll see what happens.

Chapter Four by Noah Hawley of Fargo

As for Hawley, he recently released his ambitious directorial debut, Lucy in the Sky, which met with bad reviews and poorer evidence from the box-office. It was a rare failure for Hawley, who has been on television for the last few years. Then for Hawley? A fantastic Fargo four appearance, debuting in April. After finishing his work at Fargo, Hawley can finally adapt Kurt Vonnegut’s “The Cat’s Cradle” for FX. She’s been very busy these past few years, including writing a Doctor Doom movie about 20th Century Fox. It’s now in Marvel’s hands.