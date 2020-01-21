Reaction to 5-star QB Brock Vandagriff’s UGA involvement

Georgia Football is the main theme at DawgNation Daily – the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Inquire with host Brandon Adams and DawgNation experts about everything related to UGA athletics as they summarize the latest Georgian football recruitment news and talk about coach Kirby Smart’s efforts to get the Bulldogs back to the top of the SEC bring to. In episode 1,114 (January 21, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff’s commitment to UGA.

Georgia Football Podcast: Response to UGA involvement by Brock Vandagriff, a five-star quarterback

Start of the show: Georgia received good news on Tuesday with the engagement of five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff. Dawgnation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell accompanies me on today’s show to share his reaction – including comparing Vandagriff with other current college quarterbacks, the impact of new coaching additions on Vandagriff’s decision, and where Vandagriff’s announcement is about five- Star quarterback Caleb Williams leaves.

10-minute mark: I will share my own thoughts on Vanda handle.

15-minute mark: DawgNations Connor Riley takes part in the show to discuss and discuss Vanda’s grip on what the multitude of recent changes – including the addition of quarterback Jamie Newman and offensive coordinator Todd Monken – could mean for the Bulldogs on the field this season.

30-minute mark: I’m looking at other SEC headlines, including former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, who is announcing a transfer to Arkansas, and former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King, who is missing out on some SEC opportunities for a visit to Miami and reports that the LSU could bring back former defense coordinator Bo Pellini the same role after Dave Aranda left to become Baylor’s head coach.

35-minute mark: I’m discussing speculation about James Coley’s future at UGA.

End of the show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.

