READ: Amazon wants to drop Trump on order to screw $ 10 billion

Amazon wants to file President Trump on allegations that he personally ordered the Pentagon to “dump” the company on a $ 10 billion contract.

Seattle-based tech giant alleged in January 17 court case that Trump’s “personal animosity” towards Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos resulted in the loss of a massive cloud computing contract for the Ministry of Defense.

“President Donald J. Trump has repeatedly demonstrated his willingness to use his office as president and commander-in-chief to disrupt the orderly administration of government functions – including federal government procurement – to advance personal motives” , we read in the dossier, which was published Monday with editorial offices. “There is no doubt that he did it here.”

Last year, Amazon sued the Department of Defense and Microsoft before the United States Federal Claims Court, claiming that the Pentagon had wrongly awarded the $ 10 billion joint venture defense infrastructure contract. (JEDI) to a rival in the cloud computing industry, Microsoft.

The company is seeking to file Trump for “developing facts which are not currently known or available to (Amazon), demonstrating exactly how President Trump’s order to” kiss Amazon “was executed during the decision-making process.”

Amazon also wants to drop Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, his predecessor James Mattis, DOD chief information officer Dana Deasy, and a number of people whose identities are redacted.

In the file, Amazon accused Trump of acting on his “personal and political interests” by diverting the $ 10 billion contract to Microsoft.

Citing statements from the 2016 campaign where Trump said the tech monolith “would be in trouble” if elected, the company said the awarding of the contract was another example of the president distorting government parties to his personal advantage.

“This protest also occurs in the context of the impeachment – the third in the history of the United States – and which is based on the repeated refusal of the president to separate his personal interests from the national interest”, indicates the file.

Amazon attorneys have argued that Bezos’ property in the Washington Post had particularly drawn Trump’s anger, which would have prompted him to order his subordinates to award the JEDI contract to Microsoft.

The tech giant quoted an October 2019 congressional hearing in which Deasy, the Pentagon’s chief information officer, was asked to say “if he can categorically assure” lawmakers that the president had not influenced the award of the contract.

Deasy is said to have replied that he thought the “team members who actually” made the decision were not influenced, a response that Amazon described in the record as “equivocal (ing)”.

President Trump launched a series of protests against Bezos, including the characteristic series of angry tweets.

Last week, White House adviser Peter Navarro told The Hill that Bezos had refused to meet with him about an anti-counterfeiting plan on the Amazon sales platform.

A few hours later, Bezos posted the following on Instagram with apparent reference to Navarro:

“Suppose you are having a great cocktail party and someone you don’t know comes to you while you are talking to your father and girlfriend and requesting a meeting. Suppose that person is the type of person who uses the word “servants” to describe the people who work for you. “

“How do you respond?”

