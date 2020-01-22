READ: DC attorney general sues inaugural Trump committee

Washington attorney general Karl Racine sued President Trump’s inauguration committee in 2017, accusing him of failing to comply with nonprofit regulations by reserving a million dollar ballroom at the hotel of the American president.

The inaugural committee staff knew that the reservation was too expensive and that the ballroom was barely used, according to the trial.

Trump’s inaugural committee brought in a record $ 106 million, while hosting far fewer events than the previous inaugural ones, which raised and spent half the money.

Racine accused the inaugural committee of abandoning its “public interest” by “wasting approximately $ 1 million in overpaid charitable funds for the use of the event space of the Trump Hotel, owned and controlled by the entities Trump “.

Racine said in a press call that he filed a lawsuit because he found evidence that the committee “openly and illegally used non-profit finds to enrich the Trump family.” The inaugural committee, he said, rented the event space for four days, but only used for two. One day of use, Racine said, “amounted to a private party for the Trump kids.”

He alleged that Trump’s deputy campaign manager Rick Gates played a key role in “coordinating” with the management of Trump International Hotel and members of the Trump family.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, an inaugural salesperson and longtime friend of Melania Trump, reportedly told Trump, then president-elect, and his daughter Ivanka, that she was uncomfortable with the arrangements at a “face-to-face meeting. “.

Racine also alleged that the Trump Hotel had reserved its largest ballroom with another non-profit organization. The double-booking event was the “inaugural presidential prayer breakfast,” said Racine.

Read the trial here: