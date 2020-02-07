READ: DC circuit launches fee lawsuit by members of Congress

A Supreme Court of Appeal court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit accusing President Trump of violating the constitution’s stipulation, saying that the lawmakers who filed the case lacked standing.

Democrats in Congress sued Trump in June 2017 for his alleged violation of the stipend, which prohibits presidents from receiving foreign payments during their tenure.

Lawmakers alleged that Trump’s continued ownership of his Washington hotel and other businesses meant he was receiving payments from foreign officials.

But in a per curiam opinion, a panel of three judges on the D.C. circuit ruled that legislators could not use the judiciary to settle the dispute. Justice Department lawyers representing Trump in the case had argued that Congress could not go to court to resolve disputes with the executive.

“Members can and will likely continue to use their weighty voices to voice their views to the American people, their colleagues in Congress, and the President himself, who are all free to make this argument as they see fit. seems “, the opinion reads. “But we will not participate – in fact we cannot – in this debate. The Constitution allows the judiciary to speak only in connection with an Article III case or controversy, and neither case presents this trial. “

Last year, a lower court ruled against Trump and found that members of Congress had standing to prosecute the alleged breach of the emoluments clause.

“Here, whatever the severity, our conclusion is simple because the members – 29 senators and 186 members of the House of Representatives – do not constitute the majority of the two bodies and are, therefore, powerless to approve or refuse the acceptance by the president of foreign emoluments. “, Indicates the notice.

The court held that because Democratic lawmakers did not constitute the majority of Congress, they could not sue on behalf of the entire legislature. The trial was therefore no different from that brought “by one member”.

The decision comes in one of three separate trials accusing the president of violating the Constitution’s ban on accepting foreign emoluments.

A second trial – brought by attorneys general of D.C. and Maryland – is currently awaiting resolution at the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond after the court heard the case in bench after it was dismissed by an earlier panel.

In the third case, filed in Manhattan Federal Court, some local restaurants and hotels claimed that Trump’s alleged receipt of foreign fees gave them an unfair competitive advantage.

