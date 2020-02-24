[read-mlk’s-glorious-speech-about-ghana-after-his-historic-visit-for-independence-celebrations]

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did not return to the United States the same man who had visited the newly-independent Ghana in March 1957.

He struck a friendship with Ghana’s independence leader Kwame Nkrumah and was impressed by the way the intelligent and eloquent Nkrumah philosophized about the need for black emancipation.

But above all, the psychological and physical meaning of the first sub-Saharan African country to gain independence was not lost on Dr. King.

The importance of Ghana’s independence was the subject of a sermon Dr. King delivered at the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama.

The sermon was under the title, “The Birth of a New Nation”:

I want to preach this morning from

the subject: “The Birth of a New Nation.” And I would like to use as a basis

for our thinking together, a story that has long since been stenciled on the

mental sheets of succeeding generations. It is the story of the Exodus, the

story of the flight of the Hebrew people from the bondage of Egypt, through the

wilderness and finally, to the Promised Land. It’s a beautiful story. I had the

privilege the other night of seeing the story in movie terms in New York City,

entitled the “Ten Commandments” and I came to see it in all of its beauty. The

struggle of Moses, the struggle of his devoted followers as they sought to get

out of Egypt. And they finally moved on to the wilderness and toward the

Promised Land. This is something of the story of every people struggling for

freedom. It is the first story of man’s explicit quest for freedom. And it

demonstrates the stages that seem to inevitably follow the quest for freedom.

Prior to March the sixth, 1957, there existed a country

known as the Gold Coast. This country was a colony of the British Empire. This

country was situated in that vast continent known as Africa. I’m sure you know

a great deal about Africa, that continent with some two hundred million people,

and it extends and covers a great deal of territory. There are many familiar

names associated with Africa that you would probably remember, and there are

some countries in Africa that many people never realize. For instance, Egypt is

in Africa. And there is that vast area of North Africa with Egypt and Ethiopia,

with Tunisia and Algeria and Morocco, and Libya. Then you might move to South

Africa, and you think of that extensive territory known as the Union of South

Africa. There is that capital city Johannesburg that you read so much about

these days. Then there is central Africa with places like Rhodesia and the

Belgian Congo. And then there is East Africa with places like Kenya and

Tanganyika, and places like Uganda and other very powerful countries right

there. And then you move over to West Africa where you find the French West

Africa and Nigeria, and Liberia and Sierra Leone and places like that. And it

is in this spot, in this section of Africa, that we find the Gold Coast, there

in West Africa.

You also know that for years and for centuries, Africa has

been one of the most exploited continents in the history of the world. It’s

been the “Dark Continent.” It’s been the continent that has suffered all of the

pain and the affliction that could be mustered up by other nations. And it is

that continent which has experienced slavery, which has experienced all of the

lowest standards that we can think about, and it’s been brought into being by

the exploitation inflicted upon it by other nations.

And this country, the Gold Coast, was a part of this

extensive continent known as Africa. It’s a little country there in West Africa

about ninety-one thousand miles in area, with a population of about five

million people, a little more than four and a half million. And it stands there

with its capital city, Accra. For years the Gold Coast was exploited and

dominated and trampled over. The first European settlers came in there about

1444, the Portuguese, and they started legitimate trade with the people in the

Gold Coast. They started dealing with them with their gold, and in turn they

gave them guns and ammunition and gunpowder and that type of thing. Well,

pretty soon America was discovered a few years later in the fourteen hundreds,

and then the British West Indies. And all of these growing discoveries brought

about the slave trade.

You remember it started in America in 1619. And there was

a big scramble for power in Africa. With the growth of the slave trade, there

came into Africa, into the Gold Coast in particular, not only the Portuguese

but also the Swedes and the Danes and the Dutch and the British. And all of

these nations competed with each other to win the power of the Gold Coast so

that they could exploit these people for commercial reasons and sell them into

slavery.

Finally, in 1850, Britain won out, and she gained

possession of the total territorial expansion of the Gold Coast. From 1850 to

1957, March sixth, the Gold Coast was a colony of the British Empire. And as a

colony she suffered all of the injustices, all of the exploitation, all of the

humiliation that comes as a result of colonialism. But like all slavery, like

all domination, like all exploitation, it came to the point that the people got

tired of it.

And that seems to be the long story of history. There

seems to be a throbbing desire, there seems to be an internal desire for

freedom within the soul of every man. And it’s there; it might not break forth

in the beginning, but eventually it breaks out. Men realize that, that freedom

is something basic. To rob a man of his freedom is to take from him the

essential basis of his manhood. To take from him his freedom is to rob him of

something of God’s image. To paraphrase the words of Shakespeare’s Othello:

“Who steals my purse steals trash; ’tis,something, nothing; ’twas mine, ’tis

his, has been the slave of thousands; But he who filches from me my freedom

robs me of that which not enriches him, but makes me poor indeed.”2

There is something in the soul that cries out for freedom.

There is something deep down within the very soul of man that reaches out for

Canaan. Men cannot be satisfied with Egypt. They tried to adjust to it for a

while. Many men have vested interests in Egypt, and they are slow to leave.

Egypt makes it profitable to them, some people profit by Egypt. The vast majority,

the masses of people never profit by Egypt, and they are never content with it.

And eventually they rise up and begin to cry out for Canaan’s land.

And so these people got tired. It had a long history. As

far back as 1844, the chiefs themselves of the Gold Coast rose up and came

together and revolted against the British Empire and the other powers that were

in existence at that time dominating the Gold Coast. They revolted, saying that

they wanted to govern themselves. But these powers clamped down on them, and

the British said that we will not let you go.

About 1909, a young man was born on the twelfth of

September. History didn’t know at that time what that young man had in his

mind. His mother and father, illiterate, not a part of the powerful tribal life

of Africa, not chiefs at all, but humble people. And that boy grew up, he went

to school at Achimota for a while in Africa, and then he finished there with

honors and decided to work his way to America. And he landed to America one day

with about fifty dollars in his pocket in terms of pounds, getting ready to get

an education. And he went down to Pennsylvania, to Lincoln University. He

started studying there, and he started reading the great insights of the

philosophers, he started reading the great insights of the ages. And he

finished there and took his theological degree there and preached awhile around

Philadelphia and other areas as he was in the country. And went over to the

University of Pennsylvania and took up a masters there in philosophy and

sociology. All the years that he stood in America, he was poor, he had to work

hard. He says in his autobiography how he worked as a bellhop in hotels, as a

dishwasher, and during the summer how he worked as a waiter trying to struggle

through school.3 [recording interrupted]

“I want to go back home. I want to go back to West Africa,

the land of my people, my native land. There is some work to be done there.” He

got a ship and went to London and stopped for a while by London School of

Economy and picked up another degree there.4 Then while in London, he came, he

started thinking about Pan-Africanism, and the problem of how to free his

people from colonialism. For as he said, he always realized that colonialism

was made for domination and for exploitation. It was made to keep a certain

group down and exploit that group economically for the advantage of another. He

studied and thought about all of this, and one day he decided to go back to

Africa.

He got to Africa and he was immediately elected the

executive secretary of the United Party of the Gold Coast. And he worked hard,

and he started getting a following. And the people in this party, the old, the

people who had had their hands on the plow for a long time, thought he was

pushing a little too fast, and they got a little jealous of his influence. And

so finally he had to break from the United Party of the Gold Coast, and in 1949

he organized the Convention People’s Party. It was this party that started out

working for the independence of the Gold Coast. He started out in a humble way,

urging his people to unite for freedom. And urging the officials of the British

Empire to give them freedom. They were slow to respond, but the masses of

people were with him, and they had united to become the most powerful and

influential party that had ever been organized in that section of Africa.

He started writing, and his companions with him and many

of them started writing so much that the officials got afraid and they put them

in jail, and Nkrumah himself was finally placed in jail for several years

because he was a seditious man. He was an agitator. He was imprisoned on the

basis of sedition. And he was placed there to stay in prison for many years,

but he had inspired some people outside of prison. They got together just a few

months after he’d been in prison and elected him the prime minister while he

was in prison. For a while the British officials tried to keep him there, and

Gbedemah says—one of his close associates, the minister of finance, Mr.

Gbedemah—said that that night the people were getting ready to go down to the

jail and get him out, but Gbedemah said, “This isn’t the way, we can’t do it

like this, violence will break out and we will defeat our purpose.”5 But the British Empire saw that they

had better let him out. And in a few hours Kwame Nkrumah was out of jail, the

prime minister of the Gold Coast. He was placed there for fifteen years but he

only served eight or nine months. And now he comes out, the prime minister of

the Gold Coast.

And this was the struggling that had been going on for

years. It was now coming to the point that this little nation was moving toward

its independence. Then came the continual agitation, the continual resistance,

so that the British Empire saw that it could no longer rule the Gold Coast. And

they agreed that on the sixth of March, 1957, they would release this nation,

that this nation would no longer be a colony of the British Empire, that this

nation would be a sovereign nation within the British Commonwealth. All of this

was because of the persistent protest, the continual agitation on the part of

Prime Minister Kwame Nkrumah and the other leaders who worked along with him

and the masses of people who were willing to follow.

So that day finally came. It was a great day. The week

ahead was a great week. They had been preparing for this day for many years,

and now it was here. People coming in from all over the world. They had started

getting in by the second of March. Seventy nations represented to come to say

to this new nation: “We greet you. And we give you our moral support. We hope

for you God’s guidance as you move now into the realm of independence.” From

America, itself, more than a hundred persons. And the press, the diplomatic

guests and the prime minister’s guests. And oh, it was a beautiful experience

to see some of the leading persons on the scene of civil rights in America on

hand to say, “Greetings to you,” as this new nation was born. Look over, to my

right is Adam Powell, to my left is Charles Diggs, to my right again is Ralph

Bunche. To the other side is Her Majesty’s First Minister of Jamaica, Manning,

Ambassador [Richard L.] Jones of Liberia.6 All of these people from America,

Mordecai Johnson, Horace Mann Bond, all of these people just going over to say:

“We want to greet you and we want you to know that you have our moral support

as you grow.”7 Then you look out and see the

vice-president of the United States, you see A. Philip Randolph, you see all of

the people who have stood in the forefront of the struggle for civil rights

over the years, coming over to Africa to say we bid you godspeed. This was a

great day not only for Nkrumah, but for the whole of the Gold Coast. There,

then came Tuesday, December the fifth, many events leading up to it.8 That night, we walked into the

closing of Parliament. The closing of the old Parliament. The old Parliament

which was, which presided over by the British Empire. The old Parliament which

designated colonialism and imperialism. Now that Parliament is closing. That

was a great sight and a great picture and a great scene. We sat there that

night, just about five hundred able to get in there. People, thousands and

thousands of people waiting outside, just about five hundred in there, and we

were fortunate enough to be sitting there at that moment as guests of the prime

minister. At that hour we noticed Prime Minister Nkrumah walking in, with all

of his ministers, with his justices of the Supreme Court of the Gold Coast, and

with all of the people of the Convention People’s Party, the leaders of that

party. Nkrumah came up to make his closing speech to the old Gold Coast. There

was something old now passing away.

The thing that impressed me more than anything else that

night was the fact that when Nkrumah walked in, and his other ministers who had

been in prison with him, they didn’t come in with the crowns and all of the

garments of kings, but they walked in with prison caps and the coats that they

had lived with for all of the months that they had been in prison.9 Nkrumah stood up and made his closing

speech to Parliament with the little cap that he wore in prison for several

months and the coat that he wore in prison for several months, and all of his

ministers round about him. That was a great hour. An old Parliament passing

away. And then at twelve o’clock that night we walked out. As we walked out, we

noticed all over the polo grounds almost a half a million people. They had

waited for this hour and this moment for years.

As we walked out of the door and looked at that beautiful

building, we looked up to the top of it. And there was a little flag that had

been flowing around the sky for many years. It was the Union Jack flag of the

Gold Coast, the British flag, you see. But at twelve o’clock that night we saw

a little flag coming down and another flag went up. The old Union Jack flag

came down and the new flag of Ghana went up. This was a new nation now, a new

nation being born. And when Prime Minister Nkrumah stood up before his people

out in the polo ground and said, “We are no longer a British colony, we are a

free, sovereign people,” all over that vast throng of people we could see

tears. And I stood there thinking about so many things. Before I knew it, I

started weeping. I was crying for joy. And I knew about all of the struggles,

and all of the pain, and all of the agony that these people had gone through

for this moment.

After Nkrumah had made that final speech, it was about

twelve-thirty now. And we walked away. And we could hear little children six

years old and old people eighty and ninety years old walking the streets of

Accra crying: “Freedom! Freedom!” They couldn’t say it in the sense that we’d

say it, many of them don’t speak English too well, but they had their accents

and it could ring out “free-doom!” They were crying it in a sense that they had

never heard it before. And I could hear that old Negro spiritual once more

crying out: “Free at last, free at last, Great God Almighty, I’m free at last.”

They were experiencing that in their very souls. And everywhere we turned, we

could hear it ringing out from the housetops. We could hear it from every

corner, every nook and crook of the community. “Freedom! Freedom!” This was the

birth of a new nation. This was the breaking aloose from Egypt.

Wednesday morning the official opening of Parliament was

held. There again we were able to get on the inside. There Nkrumah made his new

speech. And now the prime minister of the Gold Coast with no superior, with all

of the power that [Harold] MacMillan of England has, with all of the

power that [Jawaharlal] Nehru of India has, now a free nation, now the

prime minister of a sovereign nation. Duchess of Kent walked in, the Duchess of

Kent who represented the Queen of England, no longer had authority now. She was

just a passing visitor now. The night before she was the official leader and

spokesman for the Queen, thereby the power behind the throne of the Gold Coast.

But now it’s Ghana, it’s a new nation now, and she is just an official visitor

like M. L. King and Ralph Bunche and Coretta King and everybody else, because

this is a new nation. A new Ghana has come into being. And now Nkrumah stands

the leader of that great nation, and when he drives out, the people standing

around the streets of the city after Parliament is open, cry out: “All hail,

Nkrumah!” The name of Nkrumah crowning around the whole city, everybody crying

this name because they knew he had suffered for them, he had sacrificed for

them, he’d gone to jail for them. This was the birth of a new nation.

This nation was now out of Egypt and had crossed the Red

Sea. Now it will confront its wilderness. Like any breaking aloose from Egypt,

there is a wilderness ahead. There is a problem of adjustment. Nkrumah realizes

that. There is always this wilderness standing before him. For instance, it’s a

one-crop country, cocoa mainly. Sixty percent of the cocoa of the world comes

from the Gold Coast or from Ghana. In order to make the economic system more

stable, it will be necessary to industrialize. Cocoa is too fluctuating to base

a whole economy on that. So there is the necessity of industrializing. Nkrumah

said to me that one of the first things that he will do is to work toward

industrialization.

And also he plans to work toward the whole problem of

increasing the cultural standards of the community. Still ninety percent of the

people are illiterate, and it is necessary to lift the whole cultural standard

of the community in order to make it possible to stand up in the free world.

Yes, there is a wilderness ahead, though it is my hope that even people from

America will go to Africa as immigrants, right there to the Gold Coast and lend

their technical assistance. For there is great need and rich, there are rich

opportunities there. Right now is the time that American Negroes can lend their

technical assistance to a growing new nation. I was very happy to see already,

people who have moved in and making good. The son of the late president of

Bennett College, Dr. Jones, is there, who started an insurance company and

making good, going to the top.10 A doctor from Brooklyn, New York,

had just come in that week and his wife is also a dentist, and they are living

there now, going in there and working, and the people love them. There will be

hundreds and thousands of people, I’m sure, going over to make for the growth

of this new nation. And Nkrumah made it very clear to me that he would welcome

any persons coming there as immigrants and to live there. Now don’t think that

because they have five million people the nation can’t grow, that that’s a

small nation to be overlooked. Never forget the fact that when America was born

in 1776, when it received its independence from the British Empire, there were

fewer, less than four million people in America, and today it’s more than a

hundred and sixty million. So never underestimate a people because it’s small

now. America was smaller than Ghana when it was born.

There is a great day ahead. The future is on its side.

It’s going now through the wilderness. But the Promised Land is ahead.

And I want to take just a few more minutes as I close to

say three or four things that this reminds us of and things that it says to us.

Things that we must never forget as we ourselves find ourselves breaking aloose

from an evil Egypt, trying to move through the wilderness toward the promised

land of cultural integration: Ghana has something to say to us. It says to us

first, that the oppressor never voluntarily gives freedom to the oppressed. You

have to work for it. And if Nkrumah and the people of the Gold Coast had not

stood up persistently, revolting against the system, it would still be a colony

of the British Empire. Freedom is never given to anybody. For the oppressor has

you in domination because he plans to keep you there, and he never voluntarily

gives it up. And that is where the strong resistance comes. Privileged classes

never give up their privileges without strong resistance.

So don’t go out this morning with any illusions. Don’t go

back into your homes and around Montgomery thinking that the Montgomery City

Commission and that all of the forces in the leadership of the South will

eventually work out this thing for Negroes, it’s going to work out, it’s going

to roll in on the wheels of inevitability. If we wait for it to work itself

out, it will never be worked out! Freedom only comes through persistent revolt,

through persistent agitation, through persistently rising up against the system

of evil. The bus protest is just the beginning. Buses are integrated in

Montgomery, but that is just the beginning. And don’t sit down and do nothing

now because the buses are integrated, because if you stop now, we will be in

the dungeons of segregation and discrimination for another hundred years. And

our children and our children’s children will suffer all of the bondage that we

have lived under for years. It never comes voluntarily. We’ve got to keep on

keeping on in order to gain freedom. It never comes like that. It would be

fortunate if the people in power had sense enough to go on and give up, but

they don’t do it like that. It is not done voluntarily, but it is done through

the pressure that comes about from people who are oppressed.

If there had not been a Gandhi in India with all of his

noble followers, India would have never been free. If there had not been an

Nkrumah and his followers in Ghana, Ghana would still be a British colony. If

there had not been abolitionists in America, both Negro and white, we might

still stand today in the dungeons of slavery. And then because there have been,

in every period, there are always those people in every period of human history

who don’t mind getting their necks cut off, who don’t mind being persecuted and

discriminated and kicked about, because they know that freedom is never given

out, but it comes through the persistent and the continual agitation and revolt

on the part of those who are caught in the system. Ghana teaches us that.

It says to us another thing. It reminds us of the fact

that a nation or a people can break aloose from oppression without violence.

Nkrumah says in the first two pages of his autobiography, which was published

on the sixth of March—a great book which you ought to read—he said that he had

studied the social systems of social philosophers and he started studying the

life of Gandhi and his techniques. And he said that in the beginning he could

not see how they could ever get aloose from colonialism without armed revolt,

without armies and ammunition, rising up. Then he says after he continued to

study Gandhi and continued to study this technique, he came to see that the

only way was through nonviolent positive action. And he called his program

“positive action.” And it’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it? That here is a nation

that is now free, and it is free without rising up with arms and with

ammunition. It is free through nonviolent means. Because of that the British

Empire will not have the bitterness for Ghana that she has for China, so to

speak. Because of that when the British Empire leaves Ghana, she leaves with a

different attitude than she would have left with if she had been driven out by

armies. We’ve got to revolt in such a way that after revolt is over we can live

with people as their brothers and their sisters. Our aim must never be to

defeat them or humiliate them.

On the night of the State Ball, standing up talking with

some people, Mordecai Johnson called my attention to the fact that Prime

Minister Kwame Nkrumah was there dancing with the Duchess of Kent. And I said,

“Isn’t this something? Here it is the once-serf, the once-slave, now dancing

with the lord on an equal plane.” And that is done because there is no

bitterness. These two nations will be able to live together and work together

because the breaking aloose was through nonviolence and not through violence.

The aftermath of nonviolence is the creation of the

beloved community. The aftermath of nonviolence is redemption. The aftermath of

nonviolence is reconciliation. The aftermath of violence are emptiness and

bitterness. This is the thing I’m concerned about. Let us fight passionately

and unrelentingly for the goals of justice and peace. But let’s be sure that

our hands are clean in this struggle. Let us never fight with falsehood and

violence and hate and malice, but always fight with love, so that when the day

comes that the walls of segregation have completely crumbled in Montgomery,

that we will be able to live with people as their brothers and sisters. Oh, my

friends, our aim must be not to defeat Mr. Engelhardt, not to defeat Mr.

Sellers and Mr. Gayle and Mr. Parks.11 Our aim must be to defeat the evil

that’s in them. But our aim must be to win the friendship of Mr. Gayle and Mr.

Sellers and Mr. Engelhardt. We must come to the point of seeing that our

ultimate aim is to live with all men as brothers and sisters under God, and not

be their enemies or anything that goes with that type of relationship. And this

is one thing that Ghana teaches us: that you can break aloose from evil through

nonviolence, through a lack of bitterness. Nkrumah says in his book: “When I

came out of prison, I was not bitter toward Britain. I came out merely with the

determination to free my people from the colonialism and imperialism that had

been inflicted upon them by the British. But I came out with no bitterness.”12 And because of that, this world will

be a better place in which to live.

There’s another thing that Ghana reminds us. I’m coming to

the conclusion now. Ghana reminds us that freedom never comes on a silver

platter. It’s never easy. Ghana reminds us that whenever you break out of

Egypt, you better get ready for stiff backs. You better get ready for some

homes to be bombed. You better get ready for some churches to be bombed. You

better get ready for a lot of nasty things to be said about you, because you

getting out of Egypt. And whenever you break aloose from Egypt, the initial response

of the Egyptian is bitterness. It never comes with ease. It comes only through

the hardness and persistence of life. Ghana reminds us of that. You better get

ready to go to prison. When I looked out and saw the prime minister there with

his prison cap on that night, that reminded me of that fact, that freedom never

comes easy. It comes through hard labor and it comes through toil. It comes

through hours of despair and disappointment.

And that’s the way it goes. There is no crown without a

cross. I wish we could get to Easter without going to Good Friday, but history

tells us that we got to go by Good Friday before we can get to Easter. That’s

the long story of freedom, isn’t it? Before you get to Canaan you’ve got a Red

Sea to confront. You have a hardened heart of a pharaoh to confront. You have

the prodigious hilltops of evil in the wilderness to confront. And even when

you get up to the Promised Land, you have giants in the land. The beautiful

thing about it is that there are a few people who’ve been over in the land.

They have spied enough to say, “Even though the giants are there we can possess

the land, because we got the internal fiber to stand up amid anything that we

have to face.”

The road to freedom is a difficult, hard road. It always

makes for temporary setbacks. And those people who tell you today that there is

more tension in Montgomery than there has ever been are telling you right.

Whenever you get out of Egypt, you always confront a little tension, you always

confront a little temporary setback. If you didn’t confront that you’d never

get out. You must remember that, that the tensionless period that we like to

think of was the period when the Negro was complacently adjusted to

segregation, discrimination, insult and exploitation. And the period of tension

is the period when the Negro has decided to rise up and break aloose from that.

And this is the peace that we are seeking. Not an old negative obnoxious peace,

which is merely the absence of tension, but a positive lasting peace, which is

the presence of brotherhood and justice. And it is never brought about without

this temporary period of tension.

The road to freedom is difficult, but finally, Ghana tells

us that the forces of the universe are on the side of justice. That’s what it

tells us, now. You can interpret Ghana any kind of way you want to, but Ghana

tells me that the forces of the universe are on the side of justice. That night

when I saw that old flag coming down and the new flag coming up, I saw

something else. That wasn’t just an ephemeral, evanescent event appearing on

the stage of history. But it was an event with eternal meaning, for it

symbolizes something. That thing symbolized to me that an old order is passing

away and a new order is coming into being. An old order of colonialism, of

segregation, of discrimination is passing away now. And a new order of justice

and freedom and good will is being born. That’s what it said. Somehow the

forces of justice stand on the side of the universe, so that you can’t

ultimately trample over God’s children and profit by it.

I want to come back to Montgomery now, but I must stop by

London for a moment. For London reminds me of something. I never will forget

the day we went into London. The next day we started moving around this great city,

the only city in the world that is almost as large as New York City. Over eight

million people in London, about eight million, three hundred thousand; New York

about eight million, five hundred thousand. London larger in area than New

York, though. Standing in London is an amazing picture. And I never will forget

the experience I had, the thoughts that came to my mind. We went to Buckingham

Palace. And I looked there at all of Britain, at all of the pomp and

circumstance of royalty. And I thought about all of the queens and kings that

had passed through here. Look at the beauty of the changing of the guards and

all of the guards with their beautiful horses. It’s a beautiful sight. Move on

from there and go over to Parliament. Move into the House of Lords and the

House of Commons. There with all of its beauty standing up before the world is

one of the most beautiful sights in the world.

Then I remember, we went on over to Westminster Abbey. And

I thought about several things when we went into this great church, this great

cathedral, the center of the Church of England. We walked around and went to

the tombs of the kings and queens buried there. Most of the kings and queens of

England are buried right there in the Westminster Abbey. And I walked around. On

the one hand I enjoyed and appreciated the great gothic architecture of that

massive cathedral. I stood there in awe thinking about the greatness of God and

man’s feeble attempt to reach up for God. And I thought something else. I

thought about the Church of England. My mind went back to Buckingham Palace,

and I said that this is the symbol of a dying system. There was a day that the

queens and kings of England could boast that the sun never sets on the British

Empire. A day when she occupied the greater portion of Australia, the greater

portion of Canada. There was a day when she ruled most of China, most of

Africa, and all of India. I started thinking about this empire.

I started thinking about the fact that she ruled over

India one day. Mahatma Gandhi stood there at every hand, trying to get the

freedom of his people. And they never bowed to it. They never, they decided

that they were going to stand up and hold India in humiliation and in

colonialism many, many years. I remember we passed by Ten Downing Street.

That’s the place where the prime minister of England lives. And I remember that

a few years ago a man lived there by the name of Winston Churchill. One day he

stood up before the world and said, “I did not become his Majesty’s First

Minister to preside over the liquidation of the British Empire.”13

And I thought about the fact that a few weeks ago a man by

the name of Anthony Eden lived there. And out of all of his knowledge of the

Middle East, he decided to rise up and march his armies with the forces of

Israel and France into Egypt. And there they confronted their doom, because

they were revolting against world opinion. Egypt, a little country. Egypt, a

country with no military power. They could have easily defeated Egypt. But they

did not realize that they were fighting more than Egypt. They were attacking

world opinion, they were fighting the whole Asian-African bloc, which is the

bloc that now thinks and moves and determines the course of the history of the

world.14

I thought of many things. I thought of the fact that the

British Empire exploited India. Think about it! A nation with four hundred

million people and the British exploited them so much that out of a population

of four hundred million, three hundred and fifty million made an annual income

of less than fifty dollars a year. Twenty-five of that had to be used for taxes

and the other things of life. I thought about dark Africa. And how the people

there, if they can make a hundred dollars a year, they are living very well

they think. Two shillings a day—one shilling is fourteen cents, two shillings,

twenty-eight cents—that’s a good wage. That’s because of the domination of the

British Empire.

All of these things came to my mind, and when I stood

there in Westminster Abbey with all of its beauty, and I thought about all of

the beautiful hymns and anthems that the people would go in there to sing. And

yet the Church of England never took a stand against this system. The Church of

England sanctioned it. The Church of England gave it moral stature. All of the

exploitation perpetuated by the British Empire was sanctioned by the Church of

England.

But something else came to my mind. God comes in the

picture even when the Church won’t take a stand. God has injected a principle

in this universe. God has said that all men must respect the dignity and worth

of all human personality, “And if you don’t do that, I will take charge.” It

seems this morning that I can hear God speaking. I can hear Him speaking

throughout the universe, saying, “‘Be still, and know that I am God.’15 And if you don’t stop, if you don’t

straighten up, if you don’t stop exploiting people, I’m going to rise up and

break the backbone of your power.16 And your power will be no more!” And

the power of Great Britain is no more. I looked at France. I looked at Britain.

And I thought about the Britain that could boast, “The sun never sets on our

great Empire.” And I say now she had gone to the level that the sun hardly rises

on the British Empire. Because it was based on exploitation. Because the God of

the universe eventually takes a stand.

And I say to you this morning, my friends, rise up and

know that as you struggle for justice, you do not struggle alone. But God struggles

with you. And He is working every day. Somehow I can look out, I can look out

across the seas and across the universe, and cry out, “Mine eyes have seen the

glory of the coming of the Lord. He is trampling out the vintage where the

grapes of wrath are stored.” Then I think about it because His truth is

marching on, and I can sing another chorus: “Hallelujah, glory hallelujah! His

truth is marching on.”17

Then I can hear Isaiah again, because it has profound

meaning to me, that somehow “every valley shall be exalted, and every hill

shall be made low; the crooked places shall be made straight, and the rough places

plain; and the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it

together.”18

That’s the beauty of this thing: all flesh shall see it

together. Not some from the heights of Park Street and others from the dungeons

of slum areas. Not some from the pinnacles of the British Empire and some from

the dark deserts of Africa. Not some from inordinate, superfluous wealth and

others from abject, deadening poverty. Not some white and not some black, not

some yellow and not some brown, but all flesh shall see it together. They shall

see it from Montgomery. They shall see it from New York. They shall see it from

Ghana. They shall see it from China.

For I can look out and see a great number, as John saw,

marching into the great eternity, because God is working in this world, and at

this hour, and at this moment. And God grants that we will get on board and

start marching with God because we got orders now to break down the bondage and

the walls of colonialism, exploitation, and imperialism. To break them down to

the point that no man will trample over another man, but that all men will

respect the dignity and worth of all human personality. And then we will be in

Canaan’s freedom land.

Moses might not get to see Canaan, but his children will

see it. He even got to the mountain top enough to see it and that assured him

that it was coming. But the beauty of the thing is that there’s always a Joshua

to take up his work and take the children on in. And it’s there waiting with

its milk and honey, and with all of the bountiful beauty that God has in store

for His children. Oh, what exceedingly marvelous things God has in store for

us. Grant that we will follow Him enough to gain them. [recording

interrupted]

O God, our gracious Heavenly Father, help us to see the

insights that come from this new nation. Help us to follow Thee and all of Thy

creative works in this world. And that somehow we will discover that we are

made to live together as brothers. And that it will come in this generation:

the day when all men will recognize the fatherhood of God and the brotherhood

of man. Amen.