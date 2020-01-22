Readers’ Choice: Tokyo’s best gluten-free restaurants

It is time for Tokyo’s food scene to comply with various dietary requirements, be it vegetarian, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, halal, kosher, or something else.

Gluten-free in particular is a rapidly growing market: According to the research company Grand View Research, the market size for gluten-free products in 2018 was over $ 17 billion (approx. 2 trillion yen).

Whether it is a medical necessity or simply a health decision, gluten-free does not mean – and should not – be tasteless. Last month we published our list of the five best gluten-free restaurants in Tokyo, but we also contacted readers to find out which places we might have missed.

Therefore, we double our original list with five other gluten-free gemstones selected by the reader in the metropolis.

Where is a dog

The exterior of where is a dog? | Courtesy of Where’s a dog?

“Where’s a dog? is the perfect place to go after a long week. The restaurant, covered with cat pictures, gives you the feeling of stepping into your own living room and spending the day there. I go for the rice bowl with chicken and the gluten-free gratin. The rice bowl sprinkled with peanuts, soft chicken and fresh vegetables is both refreshing and filling. The gratin, however, is cheesy, tough and firm – the ultimate luxury. On the way out, add a double chocolate chip cookie to your bill so that the magic doesn’t stop. “- Jesse Chase-Lubitz

Kikuicho 52, Shinjuku-ku 162-0044; 03-6205-9750; www.whereisadog.net

Breizh Cafe Creperie’s traditional buckwheat flour galette, garnished with artichokes, a fried egg, cheese, ham, Bordier butter and a small salad LE BRETAGNE

Breizh Cafe Creperie

“When you think of crepes in Japan, the first thing that comes to mind is the sugary crepes, overloaded with ice, that you get on the street corners in Harajuku. But can I introduce you to the stunning galettes at the Breizh Cafe Creperie? These savory pancakes, which are made entirely from buckwheat flour, are originally from Brittany. At Breizh, however, you can get them in the heart of Tokyo. The whole menu is fantastic and I especially like the galettes that are gratinated with cheese, spicy sausage or a liquid egg. And the atmosphere definitely feels like a busy French bistro, especially if you round off your meal with a hard apple cider (too often not in bar menus in Japan)! “- Claire Williamson

Different locations in Tokyo; www.le-bretagne.com

The ivy covered exterior by Yasai Izakaya Genki | Courtesy of YASAI IZAKAYA GENKI

Yasai Izakaya Genki

“It is particularly fun to sit at the counter and watch the owner cook. The shop has a funky atmosphere / interior and the owner / cook is a character, so it’s a real experience. Everything on the menu is gluten free, until on the okonomiyaki (hearty cabbage pancakes), and that’s just because of the sauce. He can also work vegan on request. ”- Rochelle Kopp

Uchikanda 1-10-5, Chiyoda-ku 101-0047; 03-3291-1213; kanda-genki.com

Courtesy of ONDEN HOUSE

Onden house

“Great place to eat something while shopping. The pizzas are delicious and there is a nice, cozy atmosphere. ”- Rochelle Kopp

Jingumae 5-16-5, Shibuya-ku 150-0001; 03-6434-1395; www.ondenhouse.jp

A plate of gluten free sushi from Ninigi Courtesy of Ninigi

Ninigi

“Ninigi is an excellent Japanese gluten-free restaurant with various options of sushi, tempura, beef and delicious desserts. Cozy environment! ”- Gonzalo Vivas

Coredo Muromachi Terrace 1F, Nihonbashimuromachi 3-2-1, Chuo-ku 103-0022; 03-6277-0247; imaginia.tokyo/ninigi

Some answers have been edited for clarity. The opinions expressed are those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of the Japan Times.

