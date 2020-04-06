Readers have suspended the bet after NBA 2K20 results surfaced online

Online bookmakers, hit by the cessation of live sports due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, caused further losses when the results of an NBA 2K20 video game tournament were leaked online.

The tournament features 16 current NBA players, who are seeded according to their previous playing performance, fighting each other out of the comfort of their homes.

But despite the first-round games that appeared to be played live when they were broadcast on ESPN and ESPN 2, they were actually recorded.

“It became clear that someone knew something, and that the results were being published,” David Strauss, head oddsmaker at MyBookie.ag, told Reuters.

“It’s a nightmare for us. When a result is compromised, we close the lines and look for the information ourselves.

“It’s almost always on the forums or on Twitter.”

He added that they are able to limit their losses by suspending the betting.

The profits of some betting companies dropped by up to 80% after the coronavirus pandemic brought global sport to a virtual standard, forcing organizers to cancel, postpone or suspend events scheduled in the year this.

Lack of live action means many people have shifted their focus to NBA 2K games, where one computer controls both teams.

When a wave of bets was placed on 16th-seeded Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones to defeat top-seeded Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, who made it 78-62 on Friday, it was clear those were of bet know.

“We first made Durant a favorite to win the tournament but when …. the bets were completely on Jones, it became clear that someone knew the outcome of the game,” said SportsBetting.ag manager. odds are Robert Cooper, whose company has lost a value in the low five figures in the opening round.

NBA 2K did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The second round of the tournament featured Patrick Beverley, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, Andre Drummond, Rui Hachimura, Montrezl Harrell, Trae Young and Jones.

The winner will select a charity to receive a $ 100,000 donation – to be made by 2K, the NBA and the NBA Player Association – to support coronavirus relief efforts. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles, editing by Pritha Sarkar)