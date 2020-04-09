Readers on their crazy dreams of coronavirus

Are you having trouble sleeping these days? You’re not alone. Jennifer O’Connell recently wrote about how the coronavirus epidemic could impact our ability to fall asleep, and it looks like the crisis is playing on our psyche too. Colleagues share the dream of falling desperately in love with Simon Harris, being offered jobs to lead the task force after a chance meeting with Tony Holohan, and going to clandestine dinners with Leo Varadkar.

Here, journalists and readers of the Irish Times tell us about some of the wildest dreams they have had since the start of the pandemic.

Rosita Boland, Irish Times editor

My brightest dream this week was to find myself in a caravan by the water in an unknown Scottish town. When I left the caravan to look for food – nothing was open – I found an unlocked door in an alley and entered, wondering if it was a store. What I found was a secret dystopian circus, where tigers, leopards and cheetahs hoped sadly on their hind legs, chained. Some had no front legs. A disembodied tiger head skated on the ground, chasing my ankles like a mad puppy. Each animal was at various stages of its death. Half-naked gymnasts were handcuffed two by two, sleeping on a concrete floor, and in the midst of my horror on the stage, I wondered how I could talk about it. This dream must be the product of watching the strange Tiger King on Netflix and the anxiety of trying to do my job in these difficult times.

Damian Cullen, editor of Irish Times Health & Family

I have recurring dreams in my local pub, which is strange because I’m not exactly Norm Peterson from Cheers. I don’t support the bar every day, or even every week – but apparently now that it’s closed, I can’t stop thinking about it. The last one was about ordering pints at the bar, but they would be gone before I could drink them. I made the mistake of telling my wife about my dreams. When the owner recently entered her shop, my wife said, “My husband dreamed of you.” Did she provide more details for the context? No, it wouldn’t have been so funny apparently.

Helen Devery

Wednesday evening, I dreamed that social estrangement applied to everything. This meant that I had to be very careful that the pork chops did not touch in the pan, and I was really stressed because the laundry had to be hung spaced apart on the line.

Catherine O’Brien

I dreamed that I sewed a face mask over and over again, discussing the fold and the biased binding. It was a Laura Ashley pattern, starchy and flowery and the folds were crisp and clean, which in itself is absolutely not like me because I have none of these things in the house and I am a poor sewer. I was sewing the folds by hand, but I couldn’t finish it and the stitches were so tiny that I could barely see them. It was incredibly frustrating. And then I woke up and read that the Center for Disease Control in the United States advised everyone to wear masks in public, but Donald Trump said if you can’t find a mask, just wear scarf. The man is an idiot, but sewing a mask is not a joke either!

Claire Monahan

I was on vacation in London, walking through Covent Garden among a crowd of tourists and street artists. No social distancing was necessary in this pre-pandemic world. Suddenly it started to rain and I was running, running, running for miles, in front of the busy traffic lanes and cafes. I woke up with the desire for freedom that I took for granted before the virus changed our reality.

Marion

Simon Coveney asked me to take a ride in his car. Nothing sexual. I agreed. We drove to the scenic spots of Sligo, then to a German multinational supermarket to pick up supplies. I woke up and thought that everything had really happened.

John Walsh

I dreamed that I was in isolation with all my uncles and aunts in my grandfather’s old house. I saw that they had lots of soap and I stole one because I thought my family didn’t have it. I always felt guilty after waking up.

Anne-Marie Swift

I was at home sick and isolated and had just watched, over the course of a few nights, Rolling Thunder Revue, a documentary by Martin Scorcese on a tour that Bob Dylan made in the United States in 1975. I was a fan by Bob Dylan since I was a teenager and his performance at Nolwan Park was one of my highlights of 2019. I dreamed that I was in a large bright room (it could be an artistic center) with Bob Dylan and many other people. Bob was about to give a talk or a recital. The room was crowded and I was looking for an empty chair. Suddenly, I came to my senses and realized that I shouldn’t be there at all. I was supposed to be in social isolation. What if I was contagious? What if … I killed Bob Dylan? I woke up in a cold sweat. A few days later (in real life), I was still isolated, but I started to feel better. I checked my emails and saw that there was one from Bob Dylan, at his fan club. Bob released his first original song in eight years. It was 16 minutes to savor. He also had a message for his fans: “Stay safe, stay alert, God be with you.”

Lisa Devlin

My craziest coronavirus dream so far has involved me running frantically into a grocery store to buy food for my family. It was like a scene from a zombie apocalypse, with people running around in all directions looting the store completely. The only thing I could find was a stick of butter (Kerrygold, natch), and I hurriedly pushed it into my basket and got out as quickly as possible. When I got out, I tripped and the stick of butter fell from my bag. Out of nowhere, a woman rushed to the butter before I could get there. When I thought she was going to get it for me, she stepped on it with a stiletto heel and gave me a devilish smile. She removed it from her stylus and fled quickly, while I watched in horror. I then woke up with my beating heart and a feeling of dread. Fortunately, I checked my refrigerator and I still had a lot of butter, but that dream left me unstable for the rest of the day.

Gladys McCormick

Last night I dreamed that I had to play tennis against Serena Williams at Wimbledon, and it was sold out. The place was crowded – it was on one side of the courtyard and I was on the other. However, I was not properly dressed for tennis. I had a bodyguard and two guards, and one of the guards went out to get me a dress. She returned with a dress that looked like a short wedding dress and a ballerina dress. I thought it would do the trick – it’s the way I play that counts. I was afraid I would have to pay a fine to dress like that on the field, so they put a sheet around me so that no one could see the best of me. But at that time, the crowd left because they were tired of waiting. Then Prince Charles arrived and they returned. They all had the virus, and just when I was going to go on the field, I woke up and I never managed to hit a ball …

Mark McCaffrey

Friday before last, I had a day of online conference (MSC in psychotherapy at DCU) and the morning session was on domestic violence related to couple therapy. The afternoon was devoted to unconscious attraction (also couple therapy), which emphasized Freud’s work on sexual intimacy with an emphasis on castration. Then, after seeing the new locking procedures of Leo and co, I slept and dreamed of intense woodworking (measurement, marking, shaping and cutting) with Leo Varadkar and another unrecognizable gentleman. What are you doing with this Dr. Freud?