“Reading all the vile comments really hurts my feelings”

Britney Spears has said that he feels that the new message in her Instagram Instagram “bullied”.

He climbed onto the platform before (March 18), load a quote that says pop star: “No one is watching you more harshly than the people who you can not stand.”

In the title, Spears explained how to read a number of “secondary comments” late “really is keenly aware of” some users of this site have criticized it for what they often share the same patterns.

“I read a lot on the Internet, when people criticize my message … saying that I send the same 15 pictures with the same red background and white in the same bathing suit,” – she wrote, adding that the share “really excited” content its 23.6 million.

“Reading all the comments medium very keenly aware of …” and I wanted to share, because you really do not need to talk about it to people you do not even know.

Spears added: “The difficult times we are now experiencing, really should teach us to be kind to each other.”

Starry message finally said: “I think it’s important to see things that bring happiness in hard times and illuminate the situation, can sometimes help people !!!! I love you all … Be safe … and be good !! !!! “

In April last year, Spears posted in Instagram video, in which she spoke to fans after being hospitalized in a mental institution. “Recently, my family is going through a lot of stress and anxiety, so I just need time to heal,” – she told her supporters. “But do not worry, I’ll be right back.”

Meanwhile, Britney Spears was recently hospitalized after breaking his leg. After the accident, the singer has shared in Instagram video of the moment when she was injured.