Reading & Leeds Festival 2020 “is going ahead as planned” in the background karanavirusa flash

The organizers of the Reading & Leeds Festival 2020 have assured fans that the festival is still going ahead despite karanavirusa flash.

Festival this year should pass from 28 to 30 August. Shtormzi, Liam Gallagher and Rage Against the Machine will be three stages over three days.

In an email, which was sent out to fans this week, the organizers gave an update on the current status of the three-day Bash.

The statement said: “At this time, the festival Reading / Leeds goes ahead as planned Be sure that the health and safety of all personnel and visitors – is our top priority and we will duly implement the recommendations and instructions..

“We are closely following the official recommendations of the World Health Organization, Public Health England, the UK government, local health authorities and cooperate with the organizers of the event and the organizers to the extent that the information is developing.

“If you visit, please follow the latest information on karanavirus, which can be obtained from: World Health Organization, the UK Government and the NHS”.

This occurs after a number of festivals, among which Coachella, South By Southwest and Snowboarding Festival 2020 were either canceled or postponed due to flare karanavirusa.

Lewis Capaldi has recently been confirmed among the latest additions to the range of “Reading and Leeds” and “Metro”, “Ms. Banks”, “MoStack”, “L Devine”, “Kleapatryk”, “Belako”, “JAUZ”, “100 Huck”, “Coven” and “Sophie Tucker”.

In the near future it is planned to announce a few more acts. Now on sale the weekend and day tickets for Reading & Leeds 2020 sold.