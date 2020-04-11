Ready cooking, cooking: how to make a raw start and what to do with it

It takes a long time to start (6 or 7 days), but when you have a stable start, you can make bread every day. The key to success is patience and belief. do not give up

If it takes 3 days to show signs of fermentation, that’s fine.

To make a raw flour starter that can successfully make leaf dough, you need to boost natural yeast growth.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

Natural yeast is abundant all around us and is especially abundant in flour. Our startup at The Snapery was originally dried with dried hop flowers that were rolled in rye dough.

Read more

My good friend Olia Hercules brought them back from Ukraine. The purpose of adding these was to start fermentation.

Many people believe that adding raisins or fruit peel can also speed up the process and add character. After years of cooking, I know the only catalyst you need is time. And flour and water are all that is needed to encourage the growth of natural yeasts and lactic acid bacteria.

first day

In a jar, mix 100 grams (3½oz) of warm water with 50 g of quality white flour and 50 g (1¾oz) of flour. Cover with a damp tea towel and place in a warm place for 48 hours. Look for signs of fermentation after 48 hours. There should be a few bubbles on the surface. It may not smell at this point, but if it smells like alcohol, you will continue to win.

It will probably look completely gray, but it will be fresh underneath. If there is no sign of activation, don’t worry. Put the jar in a slightly warm place for another 24 hours and then continue from day 3.

Day 3

If you are just starting to ferment, great news! You are only a few days away from exceptional bread. Discard half of the starter and add another 100 grams (3½oz) of warm water with 50 g (1¾oz) of white flour and 50 g (1¾oz) of wholemeal flour. Cover and leave in a warm place for another 24 hours.

Day 4

Repeat the process on “Day 3”. At this stage, there should be clearer symptoms of fermentation: small bubbles, visual growth in size, and a small lump on the nose.

Day 5

As in “Day 3”, repeat throwing and refilling.

The sixth day

You need to prepare something that is almost ready to be used in a bread recipe. The color should be the same color as when you mixed it. There are a lot of bubbles, it smells completely alcoholic and it has grown almost twice its original size. Repeat the throwing and feeding once more on “Day 3”.

After that, you need to be prepared to use your bread recipe.

Take care of your startup

The most important thing to remember when maintaining a startup is routine and temperature. It’s not an ineffective object, it’s not something you can store in a closet and forget about when you need it. It’s a living thing, and like all living things, it has to behave like that. It needs regular feeding to survive, it needs heat if necessary, and if it feels lazy, it needs encouragement to get up and up again. Ideally, you should feed your drink every day, perhaps twice a day during the summer.

Every beginner has a slightly different routine and over time you will understand what is right for you. It is difficult to provide specific advice because everyone’s home has a different ambient temperature. Just look, learn your smell and taste and learn the best. Try to mix the starter to 22 degrees Celsius (72 degrees Fahrenheit) and feed at regular intervals.

If you decide to make a big commitment every day, you can keep your startup in the fridge before feeding. I recommend feeding the dough at room temperature for 2 days before adding it to the dough so that it comes back again, as it may be thin after a long sleep.

To feed the oral starter

Measure 1 tablespoon of your dough starter and discard the rest. Add equal parts to the starter spoon, water and flour. Use 40 grams (1½oz) of water and 20 g (¾oz) of strong white flour and 20 g (¾oz) of wholemeal flour.

The more you start fermenting, the more acidic it becomes. We use after 3-4 hours. Using it at this stage produces a mild sour bite. It really tastes good if you like sour, it works better for 5 or 6 hours (and use a little colder water). You’ll have about a tablespoon left after using your starter to make yeast for your dough.

If you have used the starter in the acidic phase (6-10 hours), you can immediately re-feed it to continue bread in the future. If used lightly, cover the starter and leave for a few hours before feeding. As mentioned above, if stored in the refrigerator, the starter can be kept for a week and then revived at room temperature (before using the feed), but I prefer to leave it longer than this. I do. Regular nutrition is the key to a healthy start.

Extracted from “Bread and Butter” by Richard Snipes, Grant Harrinton and Eve Hemingway (Quadrille)

San Francisco White Dough Recipe

Like the beer scene, the bread scene in San Francisco has evolved rapidly in recent years. The teachings of Tartin and others in the new wave of bakeries have spread rapidly, and the popularity of pickles and the popularity of bread styles in the city has increased. This has led to an increase in the standard bread standard worldwide, which is good.

And even though I’ve been in San Francisco for a few years, even then you can shoot those who used their fame to whip up weak white breads. It made the whole move cheaper – especially if your bad bread was empty and filled with oysters even worse.

So it’s hard to define “San Francisco Dry Milk” – but I’ll try. Classic breads have similar properties: they are made with white and very powerful American and Canadian flours.

Start-ups regenerate without being the same or exactly the same size as those in the Atlantic Ocean, making them more acidic. This acidity is highlighted by long and cold proofs. This results in a well-fermented bread with a rich golden crust. Tang is very obvious.

Bread is soft and durable and has irregular and large bubbles. That’s what people think when they think of “sour.” And here’s how to make wooden bread.

For 1 large loaf of bread:

425 grams of very strong white flour, plus extra for dust

150 grams of white flour starter, 18-30 hours after your last meal

300 grams of lukewarm water

10 grams of table salt

Semolina, for dust

Weigh your flour, starter and hot water in a large bowl. Mix these with dough hooks or wooden spoons and let stand for 30-60 minutes – otherwise known as autologous. After that, add your salt (don’t forget!) And knead for 5 minutes, or until smooth and soft in your hands.

I use the slapping and folding method, because it strengthens the dough. Alternatively, you can mix in a standing mixer at medium speed (usually 2) for about 5 minutes.

Cover your bowl with a plate or tea towel and let it sit in a relatively warm place – it’s good near the heater. You want to leave it for 4 hours or more.

During this time, I want at least two or three stretches and arrangements to strengthen the power. When your dough is easily airy and retains its shape between the creases, pour your dough on the work surface without stains.

Use a scraper to shape the counter by tightening your scrubber under it. Rest on the bench for 30 minutes.

If your bread has expanded dramatically (to a flat, pancake-like hill), this is proof that it’s long overdue and I’m lagging behind. I recommend staying alive. In this case, reshape it beforehand or shape it once using flour and reshape it on the bench after 30 minutes of rest.

When ready, dust your proven basket with plenty of white flour. Then shape the bread to your liking – I like my San Francisco flour to be round because that’s what I’ve always made, but they can be whatever shape and size you want. Stick the bread in its proven basket and then place it in a plastic bag to moisten the water.

If you can rest for 1 hour at room temperature – about 25 degrees Celsius. Then stick the bread in the refrigerator, which is covered with a plastic bag, and leave it for 12-18 hours, or until you no longer have to wait. If you want to keep the bread in any shape, don’t take more than 24 hours. If you are looking to create insects even more than what this bread provides, use an old or less nourished starter or keep the first proof behind.

About 30 minutes before planning to cook, if you are using a baking stone, turn on your oven or even a little earlier. If you are cooking in at least one Dutch pot or stove, heat it and at least heat it. I think it tastes a little better and tastes better. Some people like to use cold pots and will certainly reduce the risk of fire.

Concentrate the skin or tray with semolina and a little flour. Take your pill and rate it – I want a simple, straightforward shape if it’s a single shape or a square pattern if we’re talking about a block. Attach the bread to your baking surface and add the steam by sprinkling beans and stones or placing a cast iron pan full of water on the bottom of the oven and closing the lid. If you are using a pot, just put the lid on.

Cook for 20 minutes, then cool by opening the oven door, or remove the lid from your pot. Continue cooking for another 20 to 30 minutes. I don’t darken the skin very much. Just leave it to cool for at least 30 minutes before touching after finishing work.

Extracted from “Super Sourdough” by James Morton (Quadriel). Photography: Andy Seoul