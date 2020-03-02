real-daily-life-‘highway-to-hell’-hosts-rolling-ac/dc-tribute-gig-to-mark-bon-scott’s-dying

A extend of Australian motorway, dubbed the ‘real daily life Freeway To Hell’, hosted a rolling tribute gig in memory of primary AC/DC frontman Bon Scott this weekend – observe footage under.

The Canning Freeway in Western Australia, the motorway Scott would travel down frequently in his youth, closed in between Canning Bridge and Fremantle yesterday (March 1) to perform host to the world’s longest pageant stage.

Bands including Amyl and the Sniffers and Shonen Knife performed AC/DC addresses on board flatbed trucks, on the working day that marked 40 decades considering that Scott’s ashes were scattered in Fremantle.

The 10km extend of motorway that performed host to the concert is recognised as the real Freeway To Hell owing to a sequence of lethal crashes together the extend, that was then immortalised in the band’s iconic 1979 album.

The weekend also played host to a Planet History try for Air Guitar, with far more than three,500 attendees taking part in together to ‘Highway To Hell’. See footage of the try under.

Past calendar year, frontman Brian Johnson – who changed Bon Scott in AC/DC shortly soon after his dying – mentioned that he will “absolutely” tour once more with the band, just after he was forced to quit in 2016 after struggling listening to decline.

Back in January, AC/DC mentioned they would release a new album and tour with Johnson in 2020, even though it is also been teased that the new album will aspect “surprises” from the band’s late guitarist Malcolm Youthful.

Youthful, the group’s founding guitarist, died in 2017 after battling dementia.