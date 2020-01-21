Real estate prices will rise by 6.9% in 2019, more than twice as high as in Amsterdam

A 6.5% increase in real estate prices in December led to an increase to 6.9% in 2019, according to new figures from the national statistical office CBS and the land registry.

A total of 22,573 houses changed hands in December, an increase of 16% compared to December 2018. In total, almost 220,000 houses changed hands in 2019 – almost the same as in 2018.

Real estate prices in the Netherlands peaked in August 2008 and then fell when the economic crisis reached its lowest level in June 2013. Since then, prices have risen steadily and reached their highest level so far at the end of last year.

The highest price increase – 8.4% – was recorded in the province of Groningen – the largest increase in the province in 14 years. Utrecht posted the largest increase of all cities with an increase of 8% – but that is still the smallest increase in four years, said the CBS.

The province of Noord-Holland recorded the smallest increase at 5.4%, while prices in Amsterdam did not rise by more than 3.4% over the course of the year.

