Spix’s macaw pair Bonita and Ferdinand are pictured on April 17, 2014 at the ACTP wildlife conservation organization in Schoeneiche, jap Germany. — AFP pic

SAO PAULO, March 4 — In what could be the up coming sequel to the strike movie sequence Rio, a group of close to-extinct Spix’s macaws arrived in Brazil Tuesday in a bid to return them to their natural habitat.

The dazzling blue parrots, which are extinct in the wild, shot to fame in 2011 with the animated movie, that includes a Spix’s macaw that is elevated in captivity in Minnesota and returns to Brazil to try out to help save his species.

In the serious-lifetime edition, conservationists on both sides of the Atlantic collaborated to send out 50 Spix’s macaws from Germany to Brazil, where by the goal is to reintroduce them to the wild.

The macaws arrived by aircraft in the northeastern point out of Pernambuco, mentioned Brazilian environmental agency ICMBio.

It tweeted a picture of Environment Minister Ricardo Salles holding a cage carrying just one of the birds, with the message: “They’ve arrived!”

The macaws will now be taken to a specifically designed facility in the city of Curaca, in neighbouring Bahia state, reported ICMBio, which is performing on the challenge with a German conservation group, the Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots (ACTP).

“They will be well prepared above the next handful of months for their resettlement and further existence,” ACTP reported on its web page.

That incorporates 21 days of quarantine, adopted by activities built to enable the birds adapt to the climate and survive in the wild, officers claimed.

Setting up in 2021, a first group of them will be introduced into the wild. The rest will continue being at the facility to breed.

The Spix’s macaw was declared extinct in the wild in 2000, the target of poaching, habitat destruction and trafficking in exotic animals. Just 163 of them remain alive in captivity globally, in accordance to ICMBio.

Rio, which showcased the voices of actors Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway and Jamie Foxx, informed the tale of Blu, a Spix’s macaw lifted in the snowy local climate of Minnesota who gets swept up in a collection of adventures and misadventures when his operator usually takes him to Rio de Janeiro to breed with the past recognized woman of his species.

It was followed by a sequel in 2014. Collectively, the films have grossed approximately US$one billion. — AFP