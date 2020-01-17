Real GWOAT? – Laila Ali announced price for the end of 13-year retirement in the Claressa Shields series

World Boxing News 17/01/2020

Women’s boxing legend Laila Ali has effectively named her price to retire and get pounds for sterling Claressa Shields.

The undefeated ex-woman winner is involved in a word war with the current three-weight ruler.

In response to Shields’ talk that the self-proclaimed “GWOAT” would win, The Greatest’s daughter spoke to Sirius XM, even when the couple were fighting in Ali’s prime.

The first discussion took place during a performance at “The Breakfast Club” when Ali explained that at 42, there were no fighters to be released from retirement for.

Shields then said, “I don’t think Laila Ali could beat me in her prime. She’s not a bad fighter,” she said in her own interview at the same station.

Ali replied that it would take seven or eight digits to consider a fighter at all.

“Who inspires me to retire at 42? – Do you have $ 5 million for me? Do you have $ 10 million for me?

“Because it takes at least that to get me.

She continued: “Do you know what I have to do to go back to a fight? – I don’t care who it is because I will still win.

“I’m going to blow you away. Time period. So for me it is important that I am in shape. The only way I would lose – if I were not in shape.

“So that I stop everything I do, OK. To take time for my family. My children say:” Mom, you won’t do this “- my husband doesn’t agree.

“The training, the focus. Everything it would need. Now who is there? – Nobody.

“Of course I could if I wanted to.”

"Claressa (Shields) has to understand one thing, it's not always about her, okay?" – @TheRealLailaAli answers Claressa Shields' questions with her and discusses what is necessary for a possible comeback.

Full interview: https://t.co/oxhFouOW1G@BoxingwithAk @TheBoxingBully pic.twitter.com/crBgi8qUhQ

– SiriusXM Boxing (@SiriusXMBoxing) January 17, 2020

Ali turned directly to Shields and said, “I don’t care if you get upset about what I said.

“If you don’t inspire me to go back, I won’t!”

Shields is considering a fourth weight championship by competing against Geovana Peres in the light heavyweight division.

If this doesn’t work, the Olympic medalist has to queue up to earn a payday after playing two versions of the 154 belt against Ivana Habazin.

For Ali, it is highly unlikely that the 24-0 puncher will end her exile, which started in 2007.