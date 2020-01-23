Real Madrid again struggles to sell Gareth Bale

MADRID, SPAIN – DECEMBER 14: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Gareth Bale of Real Madrid watches during the Real Madrid training session on December 14, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by TF-Images / Getty Images)

Real Madrid may have to settle with Gareth Bale for at least six more months…

Real Madrid and Gareth Bale have been involved in a transfer battle for as long as I can remember. Being mainly linked to Manchester United and its former club Tottenham, it seems that the Spanish club cannot get rid of Bale.

He has not served with the Santiago Bernabeu in recent seasons, even after the hustle and bustle that followed his last Champions League final match against Liverpool.

What seems to be the problem are his incredible salary demands. Obviously, he lived the luxury life in the Spanish capital and got used to stealing a life because of his huge salary.

The Telegraph has announced that Real Madrid doubts it will be able to sell Gareth Bale to Tottenham in January. According to Mike McGrath, who is very knowledgeable about the transfer market, Florentino Perez and the company will begin talks with Tottenham officials, but have doubts that the London club will be able to pay its salary demands.

He is said to earn £ 600,000 a week, which is money you would never see, Daniel Levy match. And knowing the character of Bale, he would be the person not to settle for less, even when it comes to signing for the club which gave him his name.

Gareth Bale is a fast winger who has a lot of skill in his locker. Tottenham is looking for a striker in January, it seems, and given Bale’s ability to play as a center-forward, it makes sense that they should seek to recruit him again. However, I really don’t see Bale coming back to Tottenham.

There is more on this in the link above but I would love to hear your thoughts. Do you think Real Madrid will be able to discharge Gareth Bale in January?