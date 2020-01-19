Real Madrid offers Vinicius Junior for Chelsea ace

Brazilian Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior reacts after missing a scoring opportunity during the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, November 2, 2019. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images)

After signing deals for three players in the past two summers, Chelsea and Real Madrid may be able to do business again.

Real Madrid took over the La Liga at least provisionally after their victory over Seville by a 2-1 margin on Saturday afternoon. Casemiro was the improbable hero of the Whites against the Andalusians and he did not score once, but rather caught a splint. The Brazilian international made a complete and justified demonstration to the world why he is essential to the team.

Zinedine Zidane’s roster has incredible talents, but there is no tied substitute for Casemiro who had a fear of injury in the middle of the match only to be ignored. Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos replace the hampered role, but neither of them is very comfortable as a defensive midfielder.

Getting someone to compete against former Porto Loanee is crucial for Zidane and he has added the signature of a defensive midfielder to his list of calendars. Diario GOL has announced that the Frenchman would like to sign his compatriot N’Golo Kante to his team this summer by bringing him from Chelsea.

Kante would be unhappy at Stamford Bridge after being invited to play an advanced role by Frank Lampard, and, having won all possible English distinctions, he is open to a new challenge. The winner of the World Cup would be a brilliant addition to Real Madrid, which is ready to trade Vinicius Junior and 50 million euros for its services.

Vinicius Junior has certainly gained importance under Zinedine Zidane, and with Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio about to recover from their injuries, it is almost clear that the minutes of the Brazilian winger will decrease. Rodrygo has in any case been given preference over his compatriot of late and has taken full advantage with six goals to his credit this season.

Chelsea need a winger, so Vinicius would be a good addition to their team, but it is doubtful that they will need someone of his profile. The 19-year-old is a superb dribbler and creates many opportunities, but fails to convert them, just like Callum Hudson-Odoi, so the Blues could be better off with someone like Rodrygo who is a goalkeeper at home. ‘outside.

Do you think N’Golo Kante would become Real Madrid at the end of this year?