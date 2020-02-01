Real Madrid predicted that XI will face Atletico: Carvajal replaces Nacho

Real Madrid will be determined to continue its good form…

Real Madrid welcome Atletico Madrid to La Liga on Saturday afternoon in an important match. Los Blancos sits at the top of the table, but Barcelona is only three points behind them. That said, every game is important but not more important than El Derbi.

The last time the two teams met was in the Supercopa de Espana final, which continued until a penalty shootout, where Real Madrid defeated their Madrid counterparts.

Zinedine Zidane is well aware of the importance of this match, so he will likely line up a strong XI as a reflection of his desire for the club. In addition, it would be nice to continue their current 20 game unbeaten streak.

That said, here is the XI that I expect Zinedine Zidane to select during the day…

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

The Belgian international had a relatively quiet game last time in La Liga against Real Valladolid but he expects more action against his former team. He has been the Real Madrid star between the sticks this season, with 10 white La Liga sheets (only matched, you guessed it, Jan Oblak). Zidane hopes his goalkeeper will use this match to gain the advantage over Oblak in the clean sheets department