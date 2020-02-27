real-madrid-program-to-attractiveness-pink-card-provided-to-captain-sergio-ramos-in-male-metropolis-defeat

Real Madrid prepare to attraction the crimson card supplied to Sergio Ramos in their two-one defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

The Spain global was supplied his marching orders with 4 minutes of standard time remaining – the 26th time he’s been despatched-off in his vocation – indicating he’s set to skip the decisive 2nd leg at the Etihad.

Having said that, Spanish radio station Cadena SER claim Los Blancos will lodge an enchantment against the suspension, as Zinedine Zidane’s adult males glance to overturn the 1-target deficit in Manchester on March 17.

The conclusion could establish to be a massive one for the LaLiga giants, who would have been hoping to get in touch with on the Planet Cup winner’s presence for the vacation overseas.

Pep Guardiola will also have to contend with a suspension of his very own for the next leg, with Benjamin Mendy serving a a single-match ban just after acquiring a reserving in the initial half at the Bernabeu.

Aymeric Laporte’s availability for that crunch experience is also in jeopardy right after limping off immediately after just 32 minutes of Wednesday night’s clash with Fernandinho replacing the French defender.

Town will head into the next leg in buoyant mood immediately after coming from powering to get a sensational victory at the property of 1 of European greats Genuine.

The hosts have been in total command thanks to Isco’s strike and seemed likely to prolong their lead, right before Gabriel Jesus gave the visitors a priceless away purpose right after equalising with 12 minutes remaining.

The comeback was complete when substitute Raheem Sterling was sent tumbling in the box by Dani Carvajal, with Kevin De Bruyne stepping up to tuck residence the ensuing penalty and mail the absent faithful into raptures.

To compound Real’s distress captain Ramos was then despatched off for a clumsy vacation on Jesus, with the Brazilian ahead bearing down on target.