Real Madrid should be happy to have signed Courtois and not De Gea

MADRID, SPAIN – JANUARY 18: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid watches during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 18, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by TF-Images / Getty Images)

Manchester United: 5 reasons why Paul Pogba must leave this summer by Kian Long

Come to think of it, Real Madrid did the right thing by not signing David de Gea…

You remember the whole David de Gea saga at Real Madrid, right? Eternity ago, the famous fax machine prevented movement from happening. Well, since that moment, Los Blancos has always been passionate about the signing of the Spanish goalkeeper. It was until 2018 when they signed Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea.

At the time, it was like a stupid transfer to make. Many were skeptical of Madrid’s decision to sign Atleti’s former goalkeeper. However, after what has been a shaky start to life in the Spanish capital, Courtois begins to settle down and it turns out to be a worthy investment.

27 years old, he is two years younger than David de Gea, which makes a big difference. It was the long-term option for Los Blancos and it shows that investing in the young player often wins out as the right decision.

Courtois has a total of 11 white sheets at the head of the league, just ahead of Jan Oblak after the weekend of El Derbi. David de Gea, on the other hand, has only 5 clean sheets. Courtois has been the top player in some of Real Madrid’s most important matches this season, including the Supercopa de Espana final, where he has kept a clean sheet against his former club Atleti.

David de Gea has however been the subject of many memes on social networks this season, which is indicative of some of his performances. The Spanish goalkeeper is not quite the shooter he once was, because for too many games he has let the ball slip between the palms of his hands or just been in the wrong position. According to the Premier League, he made two mistakes leading to the goal this season which is only surpassed by Martin Dubravka and Jan Bednarek.

Next: Zidane Could Finally Have Gareth Bale In Summer

It was a smart decision for Real Madrid to sign Thibaut Courtois on David de Gea, in my opinion. But what do you think? Could De Gea have been a different player at the Santiago Bernabeu?