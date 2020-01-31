Real Madrid star agent names rumors about possible deadline transfer to Spurs “c ** p”

Tottenham’s reported interest in signing Gareth Bale is “c ** p,” according to the Real Madrid superstar’s agent.

Spurs have been associated with their former winger throughout January, and reports on the cut-off date indicated that a retreat to North London could be due in the last 12 hours of the transfer window.

Gareth Bale’s impressive return to Tottenham seems unlikely

According to The Times, there has been growing confidence among club leaders that the remarkable return of Bale could be arranged before 11 p.m.

Spurs’ chairman, Daniel Levy, is said to have been in the Spanish capital to hold talks with Real’s president, Florentino Perez, and Bale’s planned return was discussed.

The report only claimed that the details of the deal, including Bale’s salary in North London, needed clarification since he paid £ 500,000 a week in Madrid.

However, the story has since been refuted by Bale’s own agent Jonathan Barnett, who was contacted by the Daily Mail on Friday afternoon.

His answer? ‘One word: c ** p’.

Bale left Tottenham for Los Blancos six and a half years ago, joining a world record of £ 85m at the time.

His relationship with Real head coach Zinedine Zidane is considered poor, and the Welsh man was close to leaving Bernabeu for the Chinese Super League last summer.

He stayed in Spain, however, but has only started nine of 21 LaLiga games this season to reinforce the rumors that Zidane has wanted from him.

Nevertheless, the Real boss downplayed exit rumors on Friday morning.

“Gareth is here with us and I’m counting on him,” said the French legend during a press conference. “I don’t think about this possibility.”

Bale joined Spurs from Southampton in 2007 and played 203 games for North London with 55 goals.