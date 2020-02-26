real-madrid-vs-man-city:-zinedine-zidane-names-pep-guardiola-as-ideal-manager-in-the-world-in-advance-of-initially-ever-competitive-assembly

Authentic Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane made clear his belief there is no greater mentor in environment soccer than Pep Guardiola forward of his side’s Champions League clash vs Manchester Metropolis.

The two European giants go head-to-head in the 1st leg of their spherical-of-16 tie at the Bernabeu on Wednesday evening – and talkSPORT provides you total Reside commentary of the match!

And Zidane compensated the ultimate tribute to his reverse amount as they prepare to fulfill as managers in a competitive match for the to start with time.

Getty Images – Getty Zidane had terms of praise for his reverse range ahead of Guy City’s journey to Genuine Madrid

Tony Cascarino ‘expects Pep Guardiola to stay’ even with Guy City’s Champions League ban

“He always proved that [he’s no.1],” said Los Blancos manager Zidane. “First with Barcelona, then with [Bayern] Munich, now with Man Town.

“That’s my view. Some persons can feel other coaches are much better but for me, he is the very best.”

Such is the regard Zidane holds Guardiola in, he went to Germany to notice Pep’s managerial techniques although he was coaching Bayern Munich.

He added: “I’ve pointed out before that I’ve spent a several times with him when he was at Bayern, speaking about training, how to regulate a team, and he was quite sincere, quite open up, and I uncovered a ton conversing with him.

“Obviously we are impressed by what he’s done. That motivates us even more. We’re not concerned of playing towards Guardiola or his teams.”

Just one male who will not be lining up from Guardiola’s star-studded facet is Eden Hazard, as the previous Chelsea playmaker fractured his ankle through Real’s one- LaLiga defeat by Levante previous Saturday.

No Hazard for hosts, Sterling for Silva? True Madrid vs Guy Town in large Euro tie

No timeframe has been place on Hazard’s return, with Zidane uncertain if the Belgium global will have to go less than the knife owing to his most current personal injury blow.

“He likes to perform soccer and he’s not going to be able to so I can convey to you what I see in his eyes, he’s not happy,” Zidane disclosed.

“Now is a poor minute for him and I feel that for a handful of times it is heading to be like that.

“I never know if he’s heading to have surgical treatment or not. All I know is that he’s not content. I don’t know what is heading to materialize. I do not know if the time is over for him, but I hope not.”

It has been an injuries-hit time for Hazard due to the fact signing up for Los Blancos from Chelsea very last summer season, with only 15 appearances created in all competitions – and quite possibly no a lot more currently being extra prior to the close of the marketing campaign.

In simple fact, Hazard will skip additional game titles in his debut period at the Bernabeu than he did in his Entire seven-12 months Chelsea career merged.