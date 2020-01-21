Real Madrid wants to sign ace teammate for Cristiano Ronaldo and former Barcelona goal

TURIN, ITALY – JANUARY 19: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus watches during the Serie A match between Juventus and Parma Calcio at Allianz stadium on January 19, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani / Getty Images)

Real Madrid are looking to do business with Juventus in the coming months after preselecting one of their main players.

Gareth Bale still faces a risky future at Real Madrid, but there are more chances to favor his departure from the Santiago Bernabeu than those who push him to stay. The Welsh international has been bothering the club’s fan base for the past few months with injury problems and infamous antiques during his international service.

There are still not many known destinations or teams who have expressed interest in signing the former Tottenham Hotspur superstar, but Los Merengues have already decided to explore the potential options for signing a right winger this summer. Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling and Sadio Mane were all examined by the club.

Diario GOL said Zinedine Zidane’s team now has an interest in Juventus winger Paulo Dybala, whom they see as a reasonably priced and well-experienced option keeping in mind the type of money they could spend if Kylian Mbappe was signed. Dybala apparently decided to leave Juventus over the summer.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has severely hampered the growth of the Argentine striker at the Allianz stadium and he is no longer the focus. In addition, Maurizio Sarri has a weakness for Gonzalo Higuain, with whom he worked even in Napoli and therefore used it with Ronaldo at the front, with Dybala in a slightly hampered role as an attacking midfielder.

Paulo Dybala has appeared in most of the Turin club’s matches, but has scored only 11 times. For a player who was named to become one of the best players in the world not too long ago, these are not large numbers and he will certainly do better if he became the focal point of the attack at Santiago Bernabeu.

Although the price Paulo Dybala wears with the old lady from Turin is not disclosed, it can be considered that the potential signing of the winger for Real Madrid would not cost more than 80 million euros. But the broader and broader question remains whether the Whites really need to land despite the likely exit from Bale.

Do you think Paulo Dybala would move to the home of the 13 European champions?