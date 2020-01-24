Real Madrid will go to Zaragoza at Copa del Rey on July 16 | Sports

Spanish Unionistas defender Juan Gongora (center) kicks Serbian striker Luka Jovic of Real during the Copa del Rey soccer match between Unionistas de Salamanca CF and Real Madrid CF at Las Pistas del Helmantico stadium in Salamanca on January 22, 2020 Madrid. – AFP picture

MADRID, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Real Madrid were drawn against six-time winner Zaragoza today, while Barcelona face Leganes in the Copa del Rey round of 16.

Madrid want to win the cup for the first time since 2014 and will travel to La Romareda next week to face Zaragoza, which relegated from the top division in 2013 and hasn’t been back yet but has beaten Mallorca in the last 32.

Zaragoza prevailed in the 2004 final against Madrid’s “Galacticos” in extra time, with David Villa scoring one of her goals.

Zinedine Zidane’s side prevailed against third-division Unionistas de Salamanca on Wednesday, while Barcelona needed a late Antoine Griezmann goal to win 2-1 against Ibiza.

The Catalans, who have won the Copa del Rey and reached the last six finals more than any other club, will maintain a Leganes team in the relegation zone of the league.

Cultural Leonesa’s reward for leaving Atletico Madrid on Thursday is a home game against defending champions Valencia.

Real Sociedad and Osasuna will meet in the only further encounter between two top-class teams.

Six elite clubs have been eliminated in the last 32 against teams from the lower divisions.

Copa del Rey, round of 16

Badajoz – Granada, Cultural Leonesa – Valencia, Tenerife – Athletic Bilbao, Zaragoza – Real Madrid, Mirandes – Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano – Villarreal, Barcelona – Leganes, Real Sociedad – Osasuna

* The games will be played on January 28th, 29th and 30th. – AFP