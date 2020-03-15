Real-time news feed linked to breaking COVID-19 information posts

Below is a feed of social media posts relevant to breaking COVID-19 information or specifics:

Sadly, we have misplaced our next Louisianan to COVID-19. I ask the people today of Louisiana to be a part of us in sending thoughts and prayers to the family members and buddies who have lost their liked a single.#lalege

??: https://t.co/ccuZW7hH2u

— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 15, 2020

COVID 19 Hottest: Condition studies 2nd demise in Louisiana. A 53-12 months-previous particular person with fundamental healthcare problems who was getting handled at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans has passed absent. Total of presumptive favourable situations is now at 91. None in EBR @WBRZ

— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) March 15, 2020

Setting up March 15, Walmart outlets and Neighborhood Marketplaces will be open up 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. right up until further discover. This will assistance be certain associates can clean up and stock products. Suppliers working under much more diminished hrs will retain recent hours of operation. https://t.co/xw5GuNFQ0F

— Walmart (@Walmart) March 15, 2020

BREAKING

Right away take a look at of POTUS returns Damaging coronavirus final results pic.twitter.com/x96ZoZdOij

— Trey Schmaltz ?? ?? (@treyschmaltz) March 14, 2020

President rates 1 Peter 5:7, calling for prayer: “Casting all your treatment on him, for he careth for you.’ Let us pray that all people impacted by the virus will truly feel the presence of our Lord’s safety and appreciate during this time. With God’s help, we will defeat this menace.”

— Trey Schmaltz ?? ?? (@treyschmaltz) March 15, 2020

As of 5:30 p.m. March 14, 2020, the Louisiana Division of Wellness is reporting 77 presumptive constructive scenarios of #COVID19 in Louisiana. https://t.co/HPzU8KU2xD pic.twitter.com/oTKDo4pb0Y

— Louisiana Division of Wellness (@LADeptHealth) March 14, 2020

When Mentor O speaks, we all pay attention.

For far more information on how to prevent the distribute of COVID-19, visit: https://t.co/89sZCjY9n3@Coach_EdOrgeron @LADeptHealth #lagov #lalege #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OxJ5u2xBmo

— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 14, 2020