@realDonaldTrump highlights Twitter about the Iowa – Boston Herald caucus debacle

An exultant @realDonaldTrump tweeted a storm all morning, in the aftermath of the Iowa caucus disaster of the Democrats:

“My approval rating in the Republican party = 95%, a record! Great Iowa victory. Approval Rating general = 53%, a new high. With our great economy and other great achievements, would be 20 points higher without the fake Witch Hunts and Hoaxes ??? “

“Market big today with very good economic news. JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! “

He retweeted @TeamTrump: “Meanwhile, President @realDonaldTrump has crushed all established attendance records in Iowa.”

He was more than happy to retweet @piersmorgan: “He has a point … how many more self-inflicted 2020 election gifts will Democrats hand over to their opponent? #Iowa #Maintenance.”

He was not above a little crowing: “The Democrat Caucus is a straightforward disaster. Nothing works the way they ran the land. Think of the 5 billion dollar Obamacare website, which should have cost 2% of it. The only person who can claim a very big win in Iowa last night is “Trump.”

Good question, given the track record of the loyal opposition of recent years: “When will the Democrats blame RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA instead of their own incompetence for the voting disaster that just took place in the Great State of Iowa?”

And he reassured an undoubtedly nervous Iowa: “It’s not Iowa’s fault, it’s Do Nothing Democrats’ fault. As long as I am president, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition! “