reality-about-nikki-bella-racing-john-cena-to-the-altar

Nikki Bella is not “racing” ex-fiancé John Cena to the altar. Gossip Cop has investigated the tabloid claim and we can debunk it. The tale is simply not legitimate.

Bella and fellow wrestler Cena dated for 6 yrs and were engaged for the very last calendar year of their romantic relationship. Regrettably, the pair termed it quits in April 2018, just months ahead of they ended up meant to get married. They have both of those moved on due to the fact. Bella got engaged to her Dancing with the Stars husband or wife Artem Chigvintsev very last thirty day period, and Cena has been viewing engineer Shay Shariatzadeh.

Very last week, many stores reported that Shariatzadeh was noticed with what could have been an engagement ring on her finger. Cena has not officially declared nearly anything, so any one declaring the two are definitely engaged is speculating. Final thirty day period, nonetheless, Bella did expose she’s expecting with Chigvintsev’s baby. All of this was plenty of for Daily life & Model to make up a tale falsely professing Bella is decided to get married ahead of her ex-fiancé.

A intended “source” tells the outlet, “Nikki isn’t trying to be petty, but she definitely desires to tie the knot before John does.” This so-known as supply goes on to contend, “Yes, she’s totally about him but, looking at that large rock on Shay’s hand really stung.” According to this doubtful tipster, Bella had at first “wanted to wait to get married,” but now that Cena could possibly defeat her to it, “she could be a expecting bride!”

There is a great deal to unpack listed here. Initial, as we said, there is no definitive proof that Cena is engaged. In addition, when Bella talked about her engagement on her podcast past thirty day period, she pointed out that she was in no rush to wander down the aisle. She even indicated that she didn’t assume the two would tie the knot in 2020. There is also no indication that Bella and Cena have any type of rivalry with each individual other. In July 2018, whilst discussing her selection to break up with Cena, Bella said, “He is not only my greatest friend, but he truly is just one of the very best people I have ever fulfilled.” There’s no animosity here.

In addition, Bella opened up past yr about viewing Cena shift on with his new girlfriend. The WWE Diva explained that when she observed a picture of her ex with a further female, her tummy did not go “into knots” like one could believe. Alternatively, she defined, “When I saw the huge smile on his facial area with the paparazzi photos… I felt happy for him.” She extra, “As very long as John is content, I’m satisfied.” Despite all of Bella’s statements on the problem contradicting the tabloid’s tale, Gossip Cop nevertheless checked in with her spokesperson, who tells us it’s “total crap.”

Celebrities “racing” each individual other down the aisle is a well-liked trope for the tabloids. In April 2019, Gossip Cop busted Lifetime & Style’s sister publication, Star, for alleging Taylor Swift and Katy Perry had been racing every other to the altar. 10 months later on, neither pop star is married and Swift isn’t even engaged.

In January 2018, one more sister journal of Existence & Design and style, the Countrywide Enquirer, purported Chris Martin was racing Gwyneth Paltrow to the altar. That tale was also bogus, as described by Gossip Cop at the time. Paltrow married Brad Falchuk in September 2018, though Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson are however jointly, but not engaged or married.