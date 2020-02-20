[really-a-twofer]

Just returning speedily to the Elizabeth Warren evisceration of Michael Bloomberg:

I’d like to converse about who we’re jogging from. A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians, and no I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.

It’s pretty a twofer. She receives to go toe-to-toe with Bloomberg, who was standing proper future to her, and display accurately what she would do on stage with Trump in the general. And she did it when noting the worst of the similarities among the two billionaires.