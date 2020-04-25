Really don’t Be concerned, Darling: Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine to Star in Olivia Wilde’s Thriller

Don’t Worry, Darling: Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine to Star in Olivia Wilde’s Thriller

Deadline is reporting that Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Minor Ladies, Midsommar, Combating with My Loved ones), Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Fury), and Emmy nominee Chris Pine (Star Trek franchise, Wonder Girl, Hell or Significant H2o) will star in Olivia Wilde’s thriller Never Get worried, Darling for New Line Cinema.

Pugh will star as the guide in the psychological thriller, established in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. Really do not Fear, Darling will center on a 1950s housewife who uncovers a disturbing truth to her fantastic everyday living.

Pugh, LaBeouf, and Pine will join Wilde who is also established to star as nicely as immediate and create. BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Katie Silberman (Booksmart) is creating the screenplay based mostly on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

Pugh will following star in Marvel’s Black Widow along with Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour. LaBeouf recently wrapped production on Pieces of a Female and will also star in the future crime thriller The Tax Collector from David Ayer. Pine reprises his purpose as Steve Trevor in the upcoming Marvel Girl 1984 starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins.

