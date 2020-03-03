[really-don’t-ignore]

Our total staff will be right here this evening bringing you dwell protection of the Tremendous Tuesday results which are going to have a enormous affect on the final result of the presidential nomination race. Be confident to bookmark this web site where you will obtain dwell updating election final results for just about every state voting nowadays as well as our team Live Blog site bringing you developments as a result of the evening.



Josh Marshall



(@joshtpm)

is editor and publisher of TPM.

