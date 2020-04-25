Reason and irrationality in choosing console purchases

How to choose yours? (photo: Sony)

The reader is surprised that people who are already choosing between PS5 and Xbox Series X are studying the psychology of their decisions.

My favorite games are created by Nintendo, in particular the flagship titles of Mario and Zelda. Knowing that new entries in these series are guaranteed with every new console they launch, and that they will not be available on competing consoles, guarantees that I will also buy another one. But because I like to play various games, I am buying a console from one of their rivals.

The choice depends on the quality and number of exclusivities, and which of the two, Microsoft or Sony, multi-format publishers has priority. Microsoft had an advantage in the last generation, so I bought an Xbox 360. This time it soon became clear that Sony will have a leading position, and because Microsoft sold many studios, there will also be more exclusivity on PlayStation. That is why after about a year since the premiere I bought PlayStation 4.

At the border of the next generation of consoles, many readers declare which of the two consoles they intend to buy. It would be wise to buy an Xbox if you love Forza or Halo games, Sony if you like Naughty Dog games. But this is rarely cited as a motive.

All we need to do now is move to abstract specifications, names and designs for the console or controller. We have no information to make an informed choice about which console is better or more likely to provide games that we like to play. The decision is not justified. It’s irrational.

In a recent reader article, I mentioned the excellent documentary by Adam Curtis, Century of the Self. By repeating what I wrote there, Curtis begins the story of Edward Berneys, nephew of the “father” of Zygmunt Freud’s psychoanalysis. Berneys lived in New York, where he contributed to pioneering what we know today as “public relations,” another word for propaganda. Freud hated everything that the US represented and would be terrified of how Berneys used his theories about human personality.

Thanks to Freud Berneys, he helped corporations recognize that the products they sell are not attractive to common sense – say technical specifications – but to unconscious and irrational desires. Instead of selling the product to specification, Berneys has shown that what really sells the product is the irrational feelings that we associate with it.

That is why, with the option of having two identical products, we strive for it with a logo. Logos are saturated with meaning thanks to the help of advertisers. They function as a reflection of our own image, how we like to see ourselves and want others to see us.

The players’ decision to buy a console without many abstract technical specifications is a textbook example of what Freud teaches us. After all, why does the consumer feel “loyalty” towards a producer whose only motive is profit? What does the brand mean to us? Why does Xbox make us feel better than Sony? It is worth considering this.

Names mean something to us because of what we associate with them. The Xbox doesn’t mean anything in itself. Like any word, it is semiotic theory that calls an empty tag.

Sony and Xbox are saturated with meaning thanks to the work of advertisers. The Xbox has strong male connotations and, considering the demographic Microsoft, cultivated by the name, shape and size of the console and controller, and the types of games they showed, helped change the product, especially in the United States.

It is already synonymous with fashionable and modern technology, and Japan itself has a cache for subcultures. Sony was perfectly suited to the video game industry and has since successfully used this brand.

Although we are never fully immune, we can at least think about how feelings affect choices, cloud judgment, and through the work of advertisers and culture producers, we develop emotional ties with corporations whose only interest is making a profit.

The suggestion that our choices are not entirely based on reason or, when I make an uninformed decision on which console to buy, completely irrational, I imagine it will cause violent reactions from some readers. That it causes anger, vitriol or routine release is in itself proof of my point of view and should also be reflected.

By the reader Ciara

