Reason – Show Stop Audio

2020 will be an exciting year for TDE. The California label is known for teasing albums with little warning and surprising singles with just a few days’ notice. This comes at a time when fans are excited about the prospects for a Kendrick Lamar album, a new release from SZA, Isaiah Rashad (provisionally titled The House Is Burning), Reason. The last of the group was brought up in November at Day N’Vegas Festival, a new ab-soul album. Aside from rumors, Reason goes one step further after releasing a few loosies, music videos, and freestyle sessions.

And today Reason is coming up with another new single, “Show Stop”, with background Adlibs by Kendrick Lamar. The song officially starts with TDEs 2020 and is to be seen in the upcoming Reason project R2. Produced by The Ninety’s and! Llmind, Reason drops a slower flow through a careful cadence, while Kendrick Lamar acts as Reason’s Art Hype-Man in the background during the xylophone thing on the track.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWv2s9H2NRU (/ embed)

Reason lets go of the pounding production while tapping on shorter bars on “Show Stop” to give the instrumental air before he speeds up. “Chicks like whips, I write all wraith / money talk shit, I didn’t hear it, aight / brand new tips with the shirt, okay / Ni ** a pop shit, could earn me a case / mom in the hood, like ‘Calm down , woah ‘/ try to get her out onto a site, oh / ascended, let ni’a sign now / top ni ** a, top dawg, top ni ** a, wait upstairs. ”

Kendrick lets his bars reverberate in the background and helps Reason switch between his reserved style. Reason doubles for the second time: “Damn with awareness, money and profit / I was on dollars / I need deposits, I need my mom / The least I was raised / I was impatient and looked for statements / Cartier bracelet , I don’t feel like it / I waved, I pushed Mercedes / you received a payment. ”

Last year, Kendrick provided uncredited background vocals for Revenge Of The Dreamers III, nominated for the Grammy by Dreamville. Reason is prominently featured on this album and the newly released Deluxe Edition extends the tracks.