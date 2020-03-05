[reasonable-drought-hits-spots-of-kern-county]

Cleanup carries on in tornado-ravaged Tennessee, 3 nonetheless lacking
(NBC News) The Nationwide Weather Company has verified that two EF-4 tornadoes, packing 175 mile for each hour winds, have been among the the twisters that tore throughout central Tennessee earlier this week.
At the very least 24 folks were being killed when tornadoes swept across the Nashville location, lowering houses and companies to rubble.
‘I was contemplating I was going to die’: Virginia teenager recounts horror of finding her hair caught in go-kart motor
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A day of pleasurable at a Virginia amusement park turned into a nightmare for just one relatives just after their teenager daughter’s hair bought caught in a go-kart’s engine, pinning her to the car.
Matia Ruffin, 16, stated the encounter at the Enjoyable Land in Fredericksburg traumatized her. Her hair was ripped from her scalp, leaving her with a big bald place and a ton of discomfort. Cell telephone online video furnished to 8News reveals Ruffin trapped in a go-kart and surrounded by paramedics.
Police hunting for lacking male past witnessed on Priscilla Lane in Central Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department is on the lookout for Phillip Mojica, 64, who has been lacking considering that Tuesday. He was final observed putting on a blue shirt and black pants at his property on Priscilla Lane in Central Bakersfield. Officers imagine he has a cane with him. He is regarded at-chance because of to specific clinical conditions.
