Reasons Why “Meow The Secret Boy” Creates Buzz In Viewers

The audience responds with “Meow the Secret Boy” starring Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun.

“Meow the Secret Boy” is about a sophisticated webto artist named Kim Sol Ah who has an affinity for cats and cats whose name Hong Jo is secretly human.

Spoiler

Here are three reasons why “Meow the Secret Boy” is such a hot topic:

1. Beautiful Hong Jo

Viewers have become Hong Kong, the stunning white cat that can be human when she is next to Kim Sol Ah. In the first episode, he appears to be a lonely viewer, but in the fourth episode, he has a fever with rain. Then in the sixth episode, he learned Korean to learn about the webtoon and to hear his story. Beautiful and innocent eyes and amazing behavior, is a positive check.

2. End of attention

The ending of each episode acts as an introduction to the new story, which captivates the audience and makes them want to watch the next episode. For example, in episode 4, Hong Jo goes human to block Kim Sol Ah and Lee Jae Sun (Seo Ji Hoon) from kissing. At the end of episode 6, Hong Jo hugs Kim Sol Ah, who lost her love for ten years, but the time is followed by the cry of an abandoned baby. In episode 8, Kim Sol Ah, who doesn’t really like cats, comes to the limelight by admitting, “I like Hong Jo.” For instance, the drama presented the audience with fun clues with each interesting ending.

3. Different views

“Meow the Secret Boy” gives a special impression by telling the story through a pet’s perspective. About 8 in the heart of the heart of the audience while showing a strong feeling that is felt when Jo Hong was sent to someone else, left, and hate to find a way to return.

The production crew commented, “Thank you for the audience for saying that they are comfortable and better to watch. The ninth episode to air on April 8 will include unexpected situations and exciting sensations. Hope to see Hong Jo’s adventure type and Kim Sol Ah to begin with. “

“Secret Meow Boy” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m. KST.

Check out the latest episode of “Meow the Secret Boy” below!

Watch Now

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?