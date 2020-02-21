[reassessing-where-auburn-stands-after-again-to-again-losses-without-having-isaac-okoro]

AUBURN — Bruce Pearl doesn’t want Auburn fans to be upset.

The Tigers’ basketball coach understands why some are, of system.

“They’re enthusiasts, and they must be,” he claimed soon after Auburn’s 65-55 loss at Georgia on Wednesday. At this time previous 7 days, the No. 13-rated Tigers had been tied for initial in the SEC standings.

Now, following back again-to-back highway losses without wounded freshman Isaac Okoro, they are two video games back again of Kentucky with only 5 game titles remaining to play in the frequent year.

“I mentioned right before the sport that I felt like we wanted to acquire here and likely towards Tennessee and Ole Miss out on to go to (Kentucky’s Rupp Arena) with a opportunity to win the league,” Pearl told the Auburn Sports activities Community. “That is all I stated. And we weren’t equipped to do that.”

Auburn wasn’t intended to, however. At the very least, no 1 assumed so when the season started. Pearl pointed that out Wednesday.

“It’s humorous, for the reason that we ended up a workforce that was picked to finish fifth in this league,” he explained. “I felt like that’s about exactly where we need to have been picked,” immediately after getting rid of best scorers Bryce Brown, Jared Harper and Chuma Okeke from very last year’s Ultimate Four crew.

Proper now, the Tigers (22-4, nine-four SEC) are locked in a a few-way tie with LSU and Florida for next guiding the Wildcats (21-5, 11-two).

“I’ve been extremely, extremely very pleased of this basketball workforce for owning won 22 video games to this position having beaten some of these teams that we defeat acquiring won all these online games in overtime,” Pearl claimed. “I know what transpires is the lovers … they get to pondering that we’re really very good. And I keep on telling every person, ‘We’re fantastic, but we’re not actually excellent.’”

Auburn is headed towards its third straight NCAA match, and the Tigers experienced by way of February swoons prior to the first two, as properly.

Two seasons ago, the Tigers began 23-three in general and 11-two in the SEC. That team did go on to share the frequent-year championship with Tennessee, but not in advance of shedding three of four February game titles, which include two straight on the highway.

Final period, the Tigers got off to a a lot slower start out before seeming to appropriate the ship with a few straight wins to get over .500 in conference perform Feb. seven. But a 27-position loss at Rupp was their third about the next 5 video games, and it still left enthusiasts questioning regardless of whether the group would even make the NCAA match.

Auburn did, of class. It bounced again from that loss to get its closing four typical-year online games, four more in Nashville to get the SEC match for the initially time due to the fact 1985 and 4 a lot more in the NCAA match to achieve the Ultimate Four for the to start with time ever.

The 2017-18 group did not bounce back, though. The Tigers did not just get rid of a activity Feb. 17 at South Carolina they dropped starting up heart Anfernee McLemore to a grotesque year-ending ankle injury, and they weren’t the similar group without the need of him.

They ended up eliminated by Alabama in their very first video game at the SEC tournament regardless of becoming the top seed, then blown out by 31 factors against Clemson in the 2nd spherical of the NCAA tournament.

Which direction this year’s team will go is nonetheless up in the air. A great deal of it will likely count on the health and fitness of Okoro, as Auburn has just not played as nicely on both end of the flooring with no the regular scorer averaging 13.1 points a match on 50.four p.c taking pictures although playing elite protection in opposition to many positions.

Pearl said the proficient freshman forward will not return to game motion till he can make a full return to apply, which clearly experienced not happened as of Wednesday.

“I’m going to cope with that with an abundance of caution,” the head coach reported.

But final year’s crew experienced its difficulties, much too, and by the time postseason perform started, it experienced figured out how to avoid them, for the most component. All those Tigers even further proved a continual in school basketball — the teams that acquire in March aren’t automatically the groups who experienced the finest seasons, but instead the groups that are playing the most effective at the ideal time.

Auburn nonetheless has time to get there this season, but it won’t be effortless — Saturday’s opponent, Tennessee (11 a.m., CBS), really should be a great deal determined immediately after the Tigers denied the Vols two banners past season, a single for the frequent-period title and an additional in the SEC event last. And a journey to Kentucky (where Auburn is just 2-48 all-time) looms the next weekend.

“We’ve obtained 5 game titles left and we’re 22-four,” Pearl said. “We have to come across a way to earn without Isaac and earn with him when he receives back again. See if we are not able to capitalize on all that we have done to set ourselves in these kinds of a very good posture.”