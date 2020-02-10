Rebecca Black ponders what to say to her young daughter on the “Friday” 9th anniversary | Rebecca black

Rebecca black celebrates nine years of his viral song “Friday“!

YouTuber, 22, first posted the clip on February 10, 2011, and it quickly caught the eye of the internet.

Now, Rebecca look back and share what she would say to her young person at different stages of his life since the release of the clip.

“9 years ago today, a video clip of a song called” Friday “was posted online,” she said on Instagram.

“Above all, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13 year old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world. to my 15-year-old self who felt like she had no one to talk to about the depression she was facing. to my 17 year old self who only went to school to get food thrown at her and her friends. to myself 19 who had almost all the producers / songwriters tell me that they would never work with me. hell, for myself a few days ago that disgusted me when she looked in the mirror! “, She added.

“I try to remember more and more that every day is a new opportunity to change your reality and to cheer up. you are not defined by any choice or thing. time heals and nothing is finished. it’s a process that is never too late to start. here we go! this may be a strange thing to publish, but honesty feels good if nothing else. 🤍, ” Rebecca concluded.

Check out his latest version “Sweetheart” on his YouTube channel!

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB