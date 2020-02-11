Rebecca Black talks about the dangers of viral glory on Friday, her 9th birthday

“Friday” turns 9, Rebecca Black has visited Twitter to write a poignant post about the shit she endured – and continues to endure – after it was published. Black sincerely tells of the review she has had of others at such a young age and the obstacles that “Friday’s ongoing legacy created for her during her teenage years.

“Above all, I wish I could go back and speak to my 13-year-old self, who was terribly ashamed and afraid of the world,” she wrote. “For my 15-year-old self, who felt she didn’t have anyone to talk to about the depression she was facing. For my 17 year old self who would only go to school to give her and her friends something to eat. My 19 year old me, who almost every producer / songwriter said that they would never work with me. “

“Damn it, to me a few days ago, who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror.”

“I’m trying to remember more and more that every day is a new opportunity to change your reality and live your mind,” she concluded. “They are not defined by a choice or a thing.”

“Time heals and nothing is finite.”

Black’s post is an important reminder of the dangers of viral glory. She was later praised for being so open to struggles with self-love and experiences with mental illness. Check out the post below.

Black’s honesty only solidifies how strong it really is, to be honest. I mean, imagine you’re 13 and you’ve shit on the whole world – shit for years – and still you’re able to hold out and let the world in? This tweet shows how we all feel:

