[rebecca-breeds-to-enjoy-clarice-starling-in-cbs-sequel-series]

Rebecca Breeds (Residence and Away, Pretty Very little Liars, The Originals) has been cast as FBI Agent Clarice Starling in the CBS Silence of the Lambs sequel collection Clarice, Range has confirmed.

Set in 1993, a yr immediately after the occasions of The Silence of the Lambs, Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal tale of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the subject to go after serial murderers and sexual predators though navigating the superior stakes political planet of Washington, D.C.

Breeds’ Starling is described as amazing and vulnerable. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from UVA with a double major in Psych and Criminology. Her bravery offers her an internal mild that draws monsters and madmen to her. Her complicated psychological make-up comes from a hard childhood, and her drive arrives from her will need to escape the stress of relatives tricks that have haunted her all through her lifetime.

The character has earlier been performed by Jodie Foster, who won her 2nd Academy Award for Greatest Actress for her function in The Silence of the Lambs, and Oscar winner Julianne Moore in 2001’s Hannibal.

Based mostly on the novel by Thomas Harris, The Silence of the Lambs film was directed by Jonathan Demme (Rachel Finding Married) from a screenplay tailored by Ted Tally. Its starred Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins in their iconic roles as Clarice Starling and Dr. Hannibal Lecter. On best of its crucial and commercial accomplishment with about $270 million gross around the world, the film swept the leading five important types at the 64th Academy Awards including Most effective Picture, Ideal Director, Very best Adapted Screenplay and Very best Actor and Actress for Foster and Hopkins’ amazing performances. The function of Clarice Starling was taken about by Julianne Moore in Ridley Scott’s 2001 sequel Hannibal, and really should the Hannibal tv sequence have ongoing producer Bryan Fuller required to forged Ellen Website page as Starling.

The sequence will be published and government made by recurrent collaborators Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek: Discovery) and Jenny Lumet, who are both also currently doing the job together on CBS All Access’ approaching series The Man Who Fell to Earth.

“After a lot more than 20 years of silence, we’re privileged to give voice to a single of America’s most enduring heroes – Clarice Starling,” Kurtzman and Lumet reported in a joint statement. “Clarice’s bravery and complexity have constantly lit the way, even as her personalized tale remained in the dim. But hers is the quite tale we need to have currently: her battle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and usually.”

The task is co-creation concerning MGM and CBS Television Studios in affiliation with Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout. Heather Kadin of Mystery Hideout will also executive develop with Aaron Baiers co-executive making.

(Photograph by Mark Schafer/CBS through Getty Photos)