Rebecca shines when she visits us in New York City three times

A few weeks ago, This Us Us released a trilogy highlighting the highlights of his life for Three. How much money Rebecca gets her part in this series tonight. “New York, New York, New York” follows Rebecca’s three trips to the Big Apple – one in high school for the Big One, one in the university years, and one for the athlete today. childhood. Although it ends with a tease for next week, it’s hard to talk about anything else (more on that later), this episode has once again proved that Rebecca Pearson is one of our greatest creations.

Fikret came to the patriarchal age in the 1950s and ’60s and saw the rise of interracial feminism in the 21st century, but felt separate from both periods. He is the descendant of Elizabeth Warren and Diane Sawyer and yes, Helen Mirren, the “spirit animal”. Although young Rebecca originally embodied some of the ethics of the second wave of feminism, it was eventually identified by the presence of local suburbanism. Since the show began to deepen in the second season, This Us Us has used Rebecca to ask the question: What is the inner life of the sitcom mother of the 1990s?

B +

“New York, New York, New York”

In Rebecca’s mind, it turns out that family happiness is more than just happiness. Today’s Rebecca’s post-diagnosis “carpe diem” spirit has finally encouraged her to want what she wants. As Rebecca says, ‘My life’ was full of later times. ‘ I always thought I would get it, but now I realize I haven’t had time to do it … I want to spend the rest of my years with my family.

Although Beijing’s death is delayed in the late ’90s, “New York, New York, New York” is an episode about small compromises, more than major tragedies. As in the third season “Katie Girls” episode, writer Julia Brownell drew a conscious portrait of Rebecca’s sensitive aspects of her life. Not to lie about how happy she was to spend a day in New York with her family in the early 90’s, and it really touched on the big romantic gesture of Jack’s carriage ride through Central Park. But none of this completely ignores the fact that Jack, a non-family NYC activist, refuses to let go of the world’s greatest Daddy and listen to superior subway knowledge.

Photo: Ron Batzdorff (NBC)

There is a great deal of insecurity under the mask of Beijing’s perfect Dad, which comes to light when he decides to direct his family throughout New York City with Rebecca’s childhood beliefs. Dave’s memory and one-on-one competition is key to the day, and Rebecca has to handle everything emotionally and logically to make sure that she’s not harming the Beijing reputation in front of her children. Rebecca allows Beijing to be a hero when Beijing does not give him instructions. Again, when he expires for his trip to the Met, he is still the biggest mistake.

There is an air of confusion for “New York, New York, New York” where Kevin’s handsome acting teacher Kirby (Dave Annable) accidentally spoils his memory of Rebecca’s happy wagon ride and once again violates his plans to go to The Planet. They met. In this we often explore the problems that can be solved in the end, such as Toby and Kate’s battle dramas or even Kevin’s travels. But “New York, New York, New York” explores confused and persistent issues – such as Rebecca’s sadness and, in particular, Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“New York, New York, New York” As far as Rebecca is concerned, the limits of how much they understand Kevin and Randall and their mothers – from today’s Randall’s mistaken assumption that Rebecca is so inclined. to help their children choose a treatment plan. Kevin High School is also mistaken to assume that Jack is the one who rescues Pearons the day he lost in New York City. College Randall is not sure how much Rebecca can use as a widow, though she’s not entirely sure she’s dating a widow. Although the teenagers may be a bit sluggish in the preparation of the match, Rebecca and Kirby have a good shot.

Photo: Will Hart (This Is Us)

Finally, entering the adulthood for the Big One gives a dividend when it finds deeper traces that extend deeper into our present-day relationship. The slow tension over the behavior of Kevin and Randall’s mothers is one of the most incredible contradictions we have discovered – especially when Kevin revealed the reality of the show in a rare way. Randall, who pretends to be the responsible son, is firmly convinced that Rebecca will be enrolled in a clinical trial at the University of Washington, which requires nine months to live in St. Louis. As a “fun boy,” Kevin is more than willing to follow Rebecca’s leadership, even allowing him to enjoy the time he has left, rather than lengthening his life.

It is not a good confrontation, because you can understand both points and the long way that leads them to their corners. Thanks to her patient travel, Kevin reconciles with the family’s past and the unpredictability of the future. Randall, on the other hand, still lives with uncontrolled anger, guilt and anxiety for decades. Leading up to next week, “What if Jack lived?” The episode, Randall admits, has spent the last 20 years basically every day, thinking of saving Jackie and, if it were, a different life. If the end of this episode is any indication, next week’s time will definitely be a gut punch.

Though not as spectacular as the next week’s episode in “New York, New York, New York”, on average, it’s Us. There is much to open in the image of a young girl who played a part in the epitome of femininity of the 1950s, a once scandalous portrait of the 1880s. The young Rebecca John Singer portrays a glamorous woman who spends hours in the Met in front of Sargent’s portrait of Madame X, but looks more like a patroness and more anxious about the art of the face. their own luggage. While plastering the layers of a suburban main archetype, it speaks of women’s compromise, both specific and universal.

Critical observations

Given how much the term “spirit animal” has been thrown at random casualties, the Pearson family will certainly enjoy it. However, there is a point that is generally considered a suitable or sensitive term for the use of non-locals.

The wishes of the Big Three in New York are perfect: Randall wants to go to the Natural History Museum, drink high tea like Kate Eloise and revisit the entire plot of Kevin Home Alone 2.

It is commendable that both Randall and Kate, both high school, try to call a middle-class seat on their road trips. Young Kevin doesn’t really appreciate how much his brothers and sisters worship him.

Teen Kate appears to be curious with interest following Marc’s fall. I think there’s something else going on.

After the showcase of Rachel Naomi Hilson and Logan Shroyer, I could write a whole bunch of ideas on how to play perfectly in the hot but awkward Beth / Kevin arms.

Kevin jokes that he gets “all the Chrises,” in that case, maybe Chris Hemsworth is working on the Patty Jenkins project in Morocco after being expelled.

“Is it me or is Kevin comfortable in a strange hotel?”

