Rebel Wilson sheds pounds ... thanks to her workout routine

Actress Rebel Wilson makes 2020 her year to become healthier. She even shares her poor social media success.

With a lot of willpower and strenuous workouts, the comedian transforms both inside and outside.

Happy and healthy

Via: internewscast.com

According to page six, Wilson, “posted a video doing a CrossFit exercise.”

Wilson’s trainer Jono Castano commented on one of her pictures and told how she trained seven days a week. Pretty impressive!

Six reports: “Wilson has already described 2020 as” the year of health “.” Since it’s still January, it looks like Wilson is on the right track.

A world of workouts

Via: mirror.co.uk

How does she do it? Together with CrossFit, as mentioned above, Women’s Heath shared her secrets after an interview with her trainer.

She does “a mix of intensive interval training (HIIT), flexibility and weights”. This is a highly effective routine that makes the heart pump as it builds strength and endurance.

She broke it in the gym and even shared a video editing these combat ropes like no one else.

Crushin ‘it for “cats”

Via: popsugar.com

Not to mention that Wilson had to whistle for her role in Cats. According to Inquisitr, “About a month ago, she learned how hard she trained for the dance scenes in Cats and how they helped her achieve her goals.”

The Blast says: “(Wilson) does little things like a midnight stroll through her home town in Australia.”

Well done, Rebel! She takes care of her body and she will be better.

Billie Eilish officially the youngest songwriter for James Bond … ever