Rebel Wilson shows her weight loss in a new Instagram post after calling 2020 “The Year of Health”.

At the beginning of the new year, all of these resolutions were made, but Rebel Wilson kept to them.

Sydney-based personal trainer Jono Castano Acero released a photo with the Australian actress on Friday, saying he was proud that Wilson had stuck to it.

“Friday mood, but @rebelwilson sat on the farms 7 days a week! Proud of you, gurl, ”he wrote.

Earlier this year, Wilson wrote in an Instagram post that 2020 would be the year of health.

“I put on the sport and went for a walk, deliberately wetting myself on the couch, trying to avoid the sugar and junk food that get heavy after the vacation I had, but I will! She wrote. “Who is with me to make some positive changes this year?”

However, her weight loss didn’t just start this year. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wilson said she lost eight pounds in four days when she was shooting “Cats” because the set was so hot – close to 100 degrees – and the dance sequences were physical.

“These people are like the best dancers in the world so they can’t cool their muscles or they could hurt themselves and they would be out of the movie … So they would heat up the set like a sauna so we never cool down but it was pretty uncomfortable, ”said Wilson in the interview.

But Wilson’s weight loss was not always celebrated. While filming “Pitch Perfect” in 2012, one of the films that made Wilson successful, her contract stipulated that the actress had to be the same size.

The actress has long been an advocate of plus size women. In 2017, she launched her own Rebel Wilson X Angels fashion line, which was specially designed for sizes 14 to 24.

,