Rebellious indigenous Mexican weaver speaks with his strings Life

Alberto Lopez, a local Mexican weaver and fashion designer who makes traditional garments with intricately embroidered patterns, checks a blouse in his shop in San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico on January 15, 2020. – Reuters pic

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LAS CASAS (Mexico), January 19 – Local weaver and fashion designer Alberto Lopez knew early on that he wanted to be a traditional weaver, but there was a problem: the artisans who loomed in his village in the lush Mountains of Mexico worked southern Mexico were all women.

Undeterred, Lopez, a Tzotzil Maya, persuaded his mother to have him removed from the corn fields – the expected place for men like him – and to accept his passion for making traditional embroidered blouses known as Huipils and other clothing.

“I do what I want and I represent my people and especially my colleagues,” the 31-year-old told Reuters.

Later this month, Lopez will show his art at a conference at Harvard University and on the eve of New York Fashion Week at an indigenous-style show where superstar designers like Tom Ford and Vera Wang promote their new lines.

Lopez is located in San Cristóbal de las Casas, a pretty colonial town famous for its native Mayan culture. Lopez makes handmade Huipils from cotton or wool thread and natural pigments to create colorful patterns.

“You leave your soul wherever you leave your mark,” he said.

He explains that Huipils, traditionally for women, but a piece of clothing he likes to wear can take up to a year to make and require careful attention to detail.

The work can also require some kind of dialogue.

“Sometimes I have a conversation with my strings. I have a feeling that the thread also feels what you’re doing, “he said.

With a knowing smile, he adds that he does this when no one is around, especially when the thread is difficult.

“I say it,” Ay, why are you doing this? Why are you fighting ‘

Lopez attributes his US invitations to a viral video from a German documentary from last year and says he has to climb to get a passport and visa for the trip.

“I’ll explain the cosmovision behind every piece of clothing,” he said proudly.

Lopez’s K’uxul Pok ‘collection, named after his store, will be on show in New York on February 2 at the American Indian Fashion Through the Feathers exhibition, a few days after he spoke at a Harvard conference on Mexico Has. – Reuters