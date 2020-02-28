rebels-top-highlanders-waratahs-notch-very-first-victory-of-period

DUNDEIN, NEW ZEALAND – Winger Andrew Kellaway scored two very long-variety intercept attempts Friday as the Melbourne Rebels defeat the Highlanders 28-22 in Tremendous Rugby.

Kellaway scored from within his possess half in the 19th moment and once more, from 65 meters out, in the 52nd to clinch a Rebels win which the very first for an Australian team in Dunedin considering the fact that 2014.

The Rebels led 21- just after 21 minutes, then experienced to temperature a stern fightback from the Highlanders who shut inside 6 points 12 minutes from full time.

The Highlanders experienced two players sin-binned for tackles in the air and the Rebels experienced just one yellow card in the second half for persistent infringement. These choices were pivotal in the match. The Rebels infringed constantly within their individual 22 without having sanction and the Highlanders ended up tough performed by in the two yellow cards.

“It was a good win in excess of a challenging Highlanders group,” Rebels captain Dane Haylett-Perry said. “It went back again and forth. We experienced the momentum in the very first 50 % and they experienced almost everything in the next 50 percent. We struggled to hold on to the ball.”

The Rebels sprinted to a 12- guide with tries to middle Billy Meakes and hooker Anaru Rangi. Kellaway’s initially intercept designed it 21-.

The Highlanders commenced to obtain possession and struck back ahead of halftime with attempts to Josh McKay and scrumhalf Aaron Smith.

Smith’s poor passing and absence of tactical judgement was expensive to the Highlanders and his very poor go gave Kellaway his next intercept attempt.

Although they attacked in the course of the 2nd fifty percent, Highlanders weren’t able to last but not least close the gap.

The New South Wales Waratahs notched their very first gain of the time immediately after hanging on for a 29-17 acquire in excess of the Johannesburg-primarily based Lions.

The Waratahs scored two attempts in the first 10 minutes and by the 18-minute mark they led by 16 details. But the Lions scored two late tries to make it close.