Rebic shoots on goal, Milan takes an exciting win | Sports

Croatia’s AC Milan striker Ante Rebic (front left) celebrated his last winning goal in the Italian Serie A AC Milan game against Udinese on January 19, 2020 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. – AFP picture

MILAN, January 19 – Striker Ante Rebic ended his game against AC Milan with two goals in the second half, including a winner in injury time, who defeated Udinese 3-2 in Serie A today.

After giving Udinese an early goal with a goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s mistake, Milan turned the game around with goals from Rebic and Theo Hernandez and was overwhelmed by a Kevin Lasagna equalizer in the 85th minute before scoring three points after death achieved.

The win brought them to eighth place in Serie A and they haven’t lost in four games in all competitions since 38-year-old striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned for a second stint at the club earlier this month.

“Ibra’s arrival gave us that certain something,” said coach Stefano Pioli. “We play with more conviction. We know we can score goals and win games. “

“I’m very happy for my players because we worked well earlier in the season but didn’t harvest what we sowed.”

Milan had a terrible start when they stayed behind after six minutes. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma crashed out of his penalty area and collided with Udineses Kevin Lasagna. Jens Stryger Larsen scored 1-0.

Rebic was used at half-time and came to a close within three minutes. His first goal since he was loaned out by Eintracht Frankfurt at the beginning of the season.

Donnarumma made up for his mistake with parades from Rolando Mandragora and Stefano Okaka before Theo Hernandez attacked Milan with a rifle from outside the box.

Ibrahimovic shot from Rafael Leao’s pass before the lasagna silenced the San Siro in the 85th minute by leading the level of Udinese.

But Rebic had the last word when he collected a loose ball at the edge of the field and his shot was fired into the lower corner by a group of defenders. – Reuters

,