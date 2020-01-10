Reboot of “Lizzie McGuire” stopped as show creator’s exit

Loading...

Hi now, now, this is not what dreams are made of. Lizzie McGuire’s creator, Terri Minsky, has stepped down from her role as showrunner to restart the Disney + series.

“Friends have an emotional connection to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokeswoman said in a statement. “After filming two episodes, we came to the conclusion that we need to move in a different creative direction and put a new lens on the show.”

Production of the series, which began in late October, is now on hold, with Disney looking for its new showrunner.

Lizzie McGuire’s reboot was announced by Hilary Duff, who plays the show’s title. Duff gave the participants a brief explanation of what to expect.

“Lizzie has also grown, she’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much larger shoe budget. She’s got her dream job, the perfect life now working as an apprentice in a fantastic New York designer.”

Shortly after the announcement, she posted about the news on her Instagram account.

In October, Disney + confirmed that Robert Carradine, Hallie Todd and Jake Thomas would resume their roles in the reboot. They played Sam, Jo, and Matt McGuire respectively.

In addition, in November, streaming service confirmed the appearance of Adam Lamberg on the series. Lamberg played Gordo, Lizzie’s best friend and potential love interest.

Duff and Lamberg also confirmed the news via video on their official Disney + Twitter account.

Although there is no official release date for Lizzie McGuire’s reboot, fans may have to wait longer than expected due to the showrunner’s transition.