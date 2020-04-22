Rebound in inventories as oil prices increase dynamics

Shares increased on Wednesday, recovering some losses from the previous two sessions, while investors assessed mixed earnings reports and were baffled by the damage that the coronavirus pandemic caused to the oil markets.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump instructed the United States Navy to “shoot down” any Iranian gunboat that harasses American ships in the Gulf.

The president’s tweet appeared to be a reference to previous alleged attacks by Iranian ships in the region against Saudi Arabian oil tankers carrying crude oil to customers in Asia and around the world.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 470 points, or 2.04%, to 23.489, the S&P 500 rose 2.13% and the Nasdaq gained 2.21%.

June futures for Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 6.9%, trading at $ 20.66 a barrel on Wednesday, while West Texas intermediate crude rose 14.9% to $ 13.29. . US benchmark WTI crude fell to all-time lows earlier this week.

Oil ministers from the OPEC + coalition held an unscheduled teleconference Tuesday to discuss the recent collapse of crude oil, Bloomberg reportedly reported, but a statement indicated that they had not reached new policy measures.

The alliance cut production by 9.7 million barrels the day before April, but cuts were not considered sufficient to counter the drop in demand.

Stocks declined for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, again hit hard by the slump in oil prices. The Dow fell 631 points, or 2.7%, to 23018, the S&P 500 collapsed 3.1% and the heavy Nasdaq collapsed 3.5%.

Meanwhile, the Senate has approved a $ 483 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses that adds hospital funding and virus testing programs. The Assembly intends to vote on the package Thursday.

AT&T (T) – Receive a modestly weaker than expected first quarter earnings report and pulled its full-year earnings guide as the global coronavirus pandemic slashed its profits.

The telecommunications giant added 163,000 new monthly telephone subscribers in the first quarter, a better than expected increase.

Delta Airlines (FROM) – Get Report reported a strong quarterly loss since the coronavirus pandemic and the damage it has caused to global travel has cost millions of couriers, although it noted that it has enough money available to continue operations for the time being.

The airline said it had $ 6 billion in cash at the end of the quarter, although it burned money at a daily rate of $ 100 million per day. Delta said it was looking to reduce that figure in mid-June, strengthening liquidity.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – Get Report rose after the consumer products company reported first-quarter earnings and revenues, particularly a jump in tissue paper sales during the pandemic.

