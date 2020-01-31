Recap of the HBO series “Our stories to tell” at Sundance 2020

(L-R) Elaine Welteroth, Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Alexander Hodge and Prentice Penny speak at the Lowkey “Insecure” dinner presented by Our Stories to Tell on January 25, 2020 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Michael Loccisano (Getty Images for HBO)

In addition to setting up in a dark theater to watch a bunch of independent films, the Sundance Film Festival is the time to network with a bunch of exclusive dinners and parties. Since we are talking about this black ass life here, I decided to make sure to push my head in events dedicated to black people.

The term “diversity and inclusion” has become a buzzword so buzzing that it risks becoming something that represents nothing more than appeasing the void. There are too many discussions and not enough walking. However, this is not necessarily the case for HBO and its parent, Warner Media.

As part of its Our Stories To Tell series at the Park City, Utah, film festival, I attended a few events organized by the company, starting with HERstory, “a dinner to celebrate the talented black women who run the industry, “according to the Warner Media press release.

Equipped with chic table settings, cute name drinks (there was even a drink called “Who All Gon ‘Be There?” At Let Out, which was Sundance’s after-party version) and delicious clogged up, the HBO evenings felt like a warm home among the vivid mountainous region. Among the guests were co-creator and star Issa Rae, Kerry Washington (who will direct an Insecure episode!), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Yvonne Orji, Folake Olowofoyeku (Bob Hearts Abishola), Bevy Smith (Bevelations) and more… with sounds from our own DJ Root 100 2019, Olivia Dope.

A view of the table settings during HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Michael Loccisano (Getty Images for HBO)

Then, a highly anticipated event, the Lowkey Insecure Dinner. Moderated by Elaine Welteroth, former student of Teen Vogue and successful author, the guests were treated to a panel with Rae, the showrunner Prentice Penny and the actors, Orji, Jay Ellis and Alexander Hodge (yeah, Asian Bae!).

First of all, we had to recognize and recognize how important it was for this show, co-created by (and with) a black woman and led by a black man, to get to season 4.

“I thank HBO for taking a no-action approach in terms of never questioning our intention. (…) They just laughed with the jokes as they understood, “confirmed Rae. “Or would be like,” I don’t understand, but I thought it was right for all of you. “Because I’ve seen it so many times. The people I worked closely with and who were black said,” You know you have to break it down for the white audience “and I never thought that it was necessary. Like in Curb Your Enthusiasm, nobody was breaking down those Jewish words that I didn’t know! You just have to understand and roll with it. There is a universal language that just comes with human experience. think HBO was counting on that. “

Alexander Hodge, Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Elaine Welteroth and Jay Ellis joke at the Lowkey “Insecure” dinner presented by Our Stories to Tell on January 25, 2020 in Park City, Utah.Photo: Michael Loccisano (Getty Images for HBO )

Beyond that, it was a show that boasted of “diversity and inclusion” and had real recipes to back it up.

“We have to break this cycle from top to bottom, or it won’t change,” said Penny. “It was Issa and all my argument. Easily fun. It starts there. It starts with people who join the union, we hire people of color and women in sound, the camera, the handling. . in departments that usually don’t have people of color or women, (which) was a big thing because we just don’t see them on the other side. But it starts with people who take decisions and the people who make decisions don’t make other decisions, so we’ll end up with what’s left. ”

“It is the first time that I see an Asian crew on the set (…) And I did not know how much it would do you good because I shot a pilot last year and he n “There wasn’t a person of color on the other side of the camera,” said Hodge with an Australian accent that shook my entire table of charmed women.

Guests attend the Lowkey “Insecure” dinner presented by Our Stories to Tell on January 25, 2020 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Michael Loccisano (Getty Images for HBO)

“Coming from season 3 (of Insecure), it’s a big thing for me now with this show going into any other project, I wonder, how serious are these people about the performance?” , Continued Hodge. “Because, if not, we’re just puppets and they’re not really about it because they don’t want to change anything on the other side that nobody sees. But, it’s the first show that got me has shown what it feels like to be truly diverse. ”

Guests were treated to a cute trailer for the upcoming season (we also know Ellis is directing an episode!), But we have to keep it a secret until HBO officially releases it! Penny noted one thing, however, and it’s the main thing that sets off most of the drama in the series: relationships.

“We look at each other’s relationship (and ask) is it a seasonal relationship or a relationship of reason?”, He concluded.

Insecure returns to HBO for its fourth season on April 12.

