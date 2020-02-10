Recap of the Oscars 2020

Karen Rupert Toliver and Matthew A. Cherry accept the award for animated short film for “Hair Love” on stage at the 92nd Academy Awards on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

It’s still the biggest (and whitest) movie night and we’re here to give you the scoop.

The 92nd Academy Awards mark the end of the award season (but not really because there are at least two major awards ceremonies I will attend later this month, as Los Angeles likes to pat the back) and it’s been a week. We created it!

Janelle Monáe welcomed us into the neighborhood with an interactive performance during the ceremony, as well as in an advertisement for The 1619 Project: How Slavery Shaped America.

Janelle Monae performs at the 92nd Academy Awards / ABC (YouTube)

Although there has been no host this year yet, former hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock have decided to close the gap for a while.

“Mahershala has two Oscars! Do you know what that meant when the cops arrested him? NOTHING! Sneered Rock. Questlove was the resident DJ because, why not get this Academy bag?

Let’s go to the black ass winners.

winners

Did you hear that? It was me shouting from the press room when Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver won the Oscar for Hair Love in the category of best animated short film. Toliver became the first black woman to win in this category, Kobe Bryant being the first African American to win in the category.

“We want to normalize black hair,” said Toliver during the acceptance speech, while Cherry mentioned the importance of the Crown Act, which aims to prohibit discrimination based on hair race.

Behind the scenes, I was able to tell Cherry and Toliver how much we were looking for them. Since so many black girls have seen themselves in Hair Love, so many black girls and boys who want to be animators will now see themselves in them, as Oscar winners. As such, I asked Cherry and Toliver what they would say to these little future animators.

“This film was for you,” Cherry told The Root. “Throughout the years, there have been no characters – especially in the animation who look like you. This film was made for you to see yourself. We have a book which is also available in stores, and I think the combination of the short and the book is really great. We saw the change in real life and the impact, the kids read the book in class, see the book in Target and say, “It’s me So it just means the world. And there is room for you in the animation, and I hope that this victory will help propel the next generation of diverse people and people of color into this world.

“I’m just going to say that Matthew is a storyteller,” added Toliver. “It came from the live action. He had no animation background, but he had a story to tell, and that’s what animation is, (it’s) like any other medium (and) it’s just a place to tell a story. So for these little girls or boys, if they have a story to tell, come on. I’m ready for you. “

American Factory, produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground, won the Oscar for documentary feature film.

Cynthia Erivo performed the Oscar-nominated song “Stand Up” with enthusiasm. Oh and if you’re looking for more black people, the musical director of the 92nd Academy Award, Rickey Minor is black!

It’s everyone! “Until the next awards season … or, as I mentioned above,” until the end of this month.

